Spot Plays July 2

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Assiniboia Downs   (1st) Getcha, 3-1
    (4th) Island High, 10-1
Finger Lakes   (3rd) Cross Island, 7-2
    (6th) Just a Nyquist, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (1st) Shakin It Up Baby, 4-1
    (7th) He Said Cash, 3-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Whiskey Wild, 7-2
    (4th) Redwhiteandtacos, 9-2
Parx Racing   (1st) Lost in Thought, 9-2
    (9th) One Bite, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs   (3rd) Richard Hooty, 3-1
    (4th) Bourbon Blast, 6-1
Thistledown   (1st) Exalted Joy, 7-2
    (7th) Passionfortreasure, 10-1

