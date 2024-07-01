Spot Plays July 2

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Assiniboia Downs
|(1st) Getcha, 3-1
|(4th) Island High, 10-1
|Finger Lakes
|(3rd) Cross Island, 7-2
|(6th) Just a Nyquist, 3-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(1st) Shakin It Up Baby, 4-1
|(7th) He Said Cash, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Whiskey Wild, 7-2
|(4th) Redwhiteandtacos, 9-2
|Parx Racing
|(1st) Lost in Thought, 9-2
|(9th) One Bite, 7-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|(3rd) Richard Hooty, 3-1
|(4th) Bourbon Blast, 6-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Exalted Joy, 7-2
|(7th) Passionfortreasure, 10-1
Leave a Reply