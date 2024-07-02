July 2, 2024

Spot Plays July 3

July 2, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Assiniboia Downs (4th) Ayy Ladies, 3-1
(5th) Spire, 9-2
Belterra Park (3rd) Sharp E, 5-1
(4th) Mason A. P., 4-1
Canterbury Park (6th) Face Value, 4-1
(8th) Twoko Bay, 8-1
Delaware Park (5th) Kerness K, 3-1
(6th) Flat Lucky, 8-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (2nd) Trikitraki, 4-1
(4th) Divinely Bolt, 3-1
Mountaineer (1st) Lady Jean, 6-1
(6th) My Gigi Girl, 3-1
Parx (3rd) Snow Lake, 7-2
(7th) Missy Sixtysix, 9-2
Penn National (2nd) Le Griffon, 7-2
(3rd) Nostalgic Run, 7-2
Prairie Meadows (4th) Suburban Prince, 10-1
(6th) Samira, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs (3rd) Phobia, 7-2
(6th) Ready She Is, 8-1
Thistledown (3rd) The Red Man, 5-1
(5th) Epicurean, 9-2

