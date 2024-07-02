Spot Plays July 3

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Assiniboia Downs
|(4th) Ayy Ladies, 3-1
|(5th) Spire, 9-2
|Belterra Park
|(3rd) Sharp E, 5-1
|(4th) Mason A. P., 4-1
|Canterbury Park
|(6th) Face Value, 4-1
|(8th) Twoko Bay, 8-1
|Delaware Park
|(5th) Kerness K, 3-1
|(6th) Flat Lucky, 8-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(2nd) Trikitraki, 4-1
|(4th) Divinely Bolt, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Lady Jean, 6-1
|(6th) My Gigi Girl, 3-1
|Parx
|(3rd) Snow Lake, 7-2
|(7th) Missy Sixtysix, 9-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) Le Griffon, 7-2
|(3rd) Nostalgic Run, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(4th) Suburban Prince, 10-1
|(6th) Samira, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(3rd) Phobia, 7-2
|(6th) Ready She Is, 8-1
|Thistledown
|(3rd) The Red Man, 5-1
|(5th) Epicurean, 9-2
