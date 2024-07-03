July 3, 2024

Spot Plays July 4

July 3, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) As Catch Can, 3-1
(4th) Headline Numbers, 3-1
Canterbury Park (1st) Ridin Solo, 5-1
(6th) Grace A’lace, 4-1
Charles Town (2nd) Midnight Regret, 5-1
(3rd) Im the Director, 9-2
Delaware Park (1st) Fia FIrst, 3-1
(6th) Style to Follow, 7-2
Ellis Park (3rd) Bag Lady, 4-1
(6th) Praying, 4-1
Horse Indianapolis (4th) Air Marshal, 4-1
(7th) Beyond Best, 10-1
Los Alamitos (2nd) Ila Veiw Too, 4-1
(8th) Garden Party, 9-2
Monmouth Park (4th) Dumb Money, 8-1
(6th) Tiz Purple, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs (1st) Wheelingndealing, 4-1
(6th) Down to Earth, 8-1
Thistledown (2nd) It Factor, 9-2
(5th) Henry the Cat, 7-2
Woodbine (3rd) Onandonandon, 6-1
(4th) Turf and Surf, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs