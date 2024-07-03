Spot Plays July 4

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) As Catch Can, 3-1
|(4th) Headline Numbers, 3-1
|Canterbury Park
|(1st) Ridin Solo, 5-1
|(6th) Grace A’lace, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Midnight Regret, 5-1
|(3rd) Im the Director, 9-2
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Fia FIrst, 3-1
|(6th) Style to Follow, 7-2
|Ellis Park
|(3rd) Bag Lady, 4-1
|(6th) Praying, 4-1
|Horse Indianapolis
|(4th) Air Marshal, 4-1
|(7th) Beyond Best, 10-1
|Los Alamitos
|(2nd) Ila Veiw Too, 4-1
|(8th) Garden Party, 9-2
|Monmouth Park
|(4th) Dumb Money, 8-1
|(6th) Tiz Purple, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Wheelingndealing, 4-1
|(6th) Down to Earth, 8-1
|Thistledown
|(2nd) It Factor, 9-2
|(5th) Henry the Cat, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(3rd) Onandonandon, 6-1
|(4th) Turf and Surf, 4-1
Leave a Reply