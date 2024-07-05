Spot Plays July 5

|Aqueduct
|
|(5th) Janssen, 4-1
|
|
|(9th) Alittlebitnaughty,
6-1
|Charles Town
|
|(2nd) Mr Hoover, 4-1
|
|
|(4th) Martin Man, 6-1
|Ellis
Park
|
|(4th) Charlie Tolu, 5-1
|
|
|(6th) Rose Alabama, 9-2
|Evangeline Downs
|
|(4th) F J’s Flaco, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) Sono, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(8th) Pretty’n Awesome,
10-1
|
|
|(9th) Saybrook, 4-1
|Horseshoe
Indianapolis
|
|(3rd) Star Wisher, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Royal Justice, 4-1
|Laurel
|
|(4th) Trash Talkin Larry,
6-1
|
|
|(9th) Two by Two, 3-1
|Los Alamitos
|
|(1st) Dyin a Thirst, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Jack Sixpack, 6-1
|Monmouth Park
|
|(1st) Dantastic, 5-1
|
|
|(3rd) Lonely Ride, 4-1
|Penn National
|
|(3rd) Chain Reaction, 8-1
|
|
|(6th) Big Beautiful Wall,
3-1
|Pleasanton
|
|(1st) Icy Mischief, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Jerry Jeff Walker,
6-1
|Woodbine
|
|(1st) Chancel, 3-1
|
|
|(4th) Jamiesta, 9-2
Leave a Reply