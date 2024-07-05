July 5, 2024

Spot Plays July 5

July 5, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays
New Page 3

For Friday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (5th) Janssen, 4-1
    (9th) Alittlebitnaughty, 6-1
Charles Town   (2nd) Mr Hoover, 4-1
    (4th) Martin Man, 6-1
Ellis Park   (4th) Charlie Tolu, 5-1
    (6th) Rose Alabama, 9-2
Evangeline Downs   (4th) F J’s Flaco, 3-1
    (8th) Sono, 6-1
Gulfstream Park   (8th) Pretty’n Awesome, 10-1
    (9th) Saybrook, 4-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (3rd) Star Wisher, 3-1
    (6th) Royal Justice, 4-1
Laurel   (4th) Trash Talkin Larry, 6-1
    (9th) Two by Two, 3-1
Los Alamitos   (1st) Dyin a Thirst, 6-1
    (7th) Jack Sixpack, 6-1
Monmouth Park   (1st) Dantastic, 5-1
    (3rd) Lonely Ride, 4-1
Penn National   (3rd) Chain Reaction, 8-1
    (6th) Big Beautiful Wall, 3-1
Pleasanton   (1st) Icy Mischief, 7-2
    (7th) Jerry Jeff Walker, 6-1
Woodbine   (1st) Chancel, 3-1
    (4th) Jamiesta, 9-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs