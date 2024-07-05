July 5, 2024

Spot Plays July 6

July 5, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 2

For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (4th) Five to Two, 5-1
    (11th) Light the Way, 4-1
Canterbury   (3rd) Majestic Craken, 3-1
    (6th) Ana, 4-1
Delaware Park   (1st) Angelas Party Girl, 3-1
    (5th) Sunny Breeze, 3-1
Ellis Park   (1st) Availability, 3-1
    (7th) Miss Enchanted, 9-2
Emerald Downs   (3rd) Stein’s Gal, 3-1
    (5th) Surprise Fashion, 7-2
Evangeline Downs   (2nd) Hudson’s Day, 7-2
    (3rd) Slither, 8-1
Gulfstream Park   (7th) Valued Cajun, 7-2
    (10th) First Shot Fred, 6-1
Hawthorne   (7th) Ardanwood, 4-1
    (9th) Danville, 8-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (6th) Kupuna, 10-1
    (10th) Stir Crazy, 8-1
Laurel   (6th) Starlifter, 8-1
    (8th) In the Dance, 10-1
Los Alamitos   (5th) The Big Cheeesola, 8-1
    (8th) Sharp Ride, 4-1
Monmouth Park   (4th) J Willard, 6-1
    (7th) Threethirtythree, 5-1
Pleasanton   (3rd) Clarina, 4-1
    (4th) Roses R Blue, 7-2
Woodbine   (2nd) Clarayouthebest, 8-1
    (10th) Bequia, 3-1

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs