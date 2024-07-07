Spot Plays July 8

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Assiniboia Downs
|(1st) No Barb Wire, 6-1
|(5th) Lipstick Lady, 4-1
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Angelas Party Girl, 3-1
|(5th) Sunny Breeze, 3-1
|Finger Lakes
|(3rd) Brother Jeremiah, 5-1
|(6th) Air Force Cross, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Hurry On Out, 8-1
|(7th) Illusions of Love, 7-2
|Parx Racing
|(4th) Liberty Star, 7-2
|(9th) Elevated Game, 7-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|(2nd) Regal Miss, 3-1
|(6th) I Recall, 7-2
|Thistledown
|(1st) Buckeye Cruiser, 3-1
|(7th) Awesome Enough, 7-2
Leave a Reply