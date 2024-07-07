July 7, 2024

Spot Plays July 8

July 7, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Assiniboia Downs   (1st) No Barb Wire, 6-1
    (5th) Lipstick Lady, 4-1
Delaware Park   (1st) Angelas Party Girl, 3-1
    (5th) Sunny Breeze, 3-1
Finger Lakes   (3rd) Brother Jeremiah, 5-1
    (6th) Air Force Cross, 7-2
Mountaineer   (2nd) Hurry On Out, 8-1
    (7th) Illusions of Love, 7-2
Parx Racing   (4th) Liberty Star, 7-2
    (9th) Elevated Game, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs   (2nd) Regal Miss, 3-1
    (6th) I Recall, 7-2
Thistledown   (1st) Buckeye Cruiser, 3-1
    (7th) Awesome Enough, 7-2

