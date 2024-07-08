July 8, 2024

Spot Plays July 9

July 8, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Assiniboia Downs   (2nd) Offley Special, 3-1
    (7th) Last Renegade, 7-2
Finger Lakes   (1st) Dharma, 4-1
    (4th) Sabreen, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (3rd) Funtastic Vow, 6-1
    (7th) Saranac Lake, 7-2
Mountaineer   (1st) Perfect Moon, 6-1
    (7th) Redwhiteandtacos, 3-1
Parx Racing   (4th) Nuedorf, 7-2
    (10th) Dixie Music, 4-1
Presque Isle Downs   (1st) Golden Dogecoin, 7-2
    (6th) Night Ride, 5-1
Thistledown   (4th) Candy Crushem, 5-1
    (7th) Country Club Bobby, 3-1

