Spot Plays July 9

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Assiniboia Downs
|(2nd) Offley Special, 3-1
|(7th) Last Renegade, 7-2
|Finger Lakes
|(1st) Dharma, 4-1
|(4th) Sabreen, 7-2
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(3rd) Funtastic Vow, 6-1
|(7th) Saranac Lake, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Perfect Moon, 6-1
|(7th) Redwhiteandtacos, 3-1
|Parx Racing
|(4th) Nuedorf, 7-2
|(10th) Dixie Music, 4-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Golden Dogecoin, 7-2
|(6th) Night Ride, 5-1
|Thistledown
|(4th) Candy Crushem, 5-1
|(7th) Country Club Bobby, 3-1
Leave a Reply