Stronghold may have strong grip on Indiana Derby; Impel tops Indiana Oaks

The Southern California contingent for this year’s Kentucky Derby (G1) was not as strong nor as deep as it traditionally is, as shown by Santa Anita Derby (G1) winner Stronghold‘s performance. While the Ghostzapper colt fared no better than seventh at Churchill Downs, a dozen lengths behind Mystik Dan, Stronghold has landed in a more winnable spot Saturday in the $500,000 Indiana Derby (G3) over 1 1/16 miles at Horseshoe Indianapolis.

Up until the Kentucky Derby, Stronghold had been a model of consistency, albeit against competition not quite up to top level. He had finished first or second in his first six outings, preceding his Santa Anita Derby triumph with a 2 1/2-length tally in the Sunland Derby (G3). The Phil D’Amato trainee had finished second in his first two stakes outings last fall, the Bob Hope (G3) and Los Alamitos Futurity (G2).

Stronghold prevails by a neck in a thrilling edition of the GI, $750,000 Santa Anita Derby pic.twitter.com/t8dlb4El2L — Santa Anita Park (@santaanitapark) April 7, 2024

The seven rivals lining up against Stronghold are a mix of more-exposed types or are stepping up significantly in class. The most logical challenger among the former group might be E J Won the Cup, whose even third in the Santa Anita Derby was book-ended by victories in the Turf Paradise Derby and Texas Derby.

Among the stakes newcomers is is the Juddmonte homebred Dragoon Guard, who beat maiden and first-level allowance foes by a combined margin of seven lengths in his past two starts on Kentucky circuit. He is a son of the late champion Arrogate and out of the Grade 2 turf performer Filimbi. Another is Sir Greylind, who exits a 5 1/4-length score in starter allowance company at Churchill to improve his record to 2-for-3.

All eyes, though, will be on Stronghold, who will attempt give the Southern California form a needed boost.

Juddmonte has another potential player in the $200,000 Indiana Oaks (G3) for three-year-old fillies. Impel easily captured her first outings over the winter before finishing third in the Ashland (G1) and second in the Eight Belles (G2) in her first two stakes appearances. She’s the probable favorite in the 1 1/16-mile Indiana Oaks, a race her trainer Brad Cox has won twice in the last four years.

The field of eight also includes Chatalas, who captured the Chandelier (G2) at Santa Anita last October when under the care of trainer Mark Glatt. Her most recent outing was in late December, when she lost the Blue Norther S. at Santa Anita by a neck in her turf debut. The daughter of Gun Runner is now stabled with Grant Forster.

Another to keep an eye is the Rusty Arnold-trained Neon Icon, a daughter of Arrogate who dominated maiden and allowance foes in Kentucky this spring. The latter victory was by 5 1/2 lengths over 1 1/4 miles.

Among the various other open stakes on Saturday’s Horseshoe Indianapolis program is the $100,000 Jonathan B. Schuster Memorial for older turf males. The 1 1/16-mile Schuster marks the return to action of Runaway Storm, who pulled off a 20-1 upset of the Bryan Station (G3) at Keeneland when last seen in late October. That followed a respectable third-place finish in the Virginia Derby (G3) behind Integration and three-time Grade 1 winner Program Trading.