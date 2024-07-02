July 2, 2024

Trainer/Jockey Stats July 2

July 2, 2024 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Trainer/Jockey Combo   Starts   Wins   Win %
Ralph Martinez/Alexander Bendezu 18 10 56%
M. Anthony Ferraro/Keiber J. Coa 33 15 45%
Joseph M. Foster/Joel Dominguez 22 10 45%
Saffie A. Joseph, Jr./Edgard J. Zayas 64 29 45%
Jon G. Arnett/Alexis Centeno 18 8 44%
Gary Capuano/Gabriel Maldonado 18 8 44%
Steve Henson/Amadeo Perez 18 8 44%
Robert J. Haar/Nathan Haar 31 13 42%
Steven Specht/Frank T. Alvarado 25 10 40%
Benny R. Feliciano/Ricardo Feliciano 20 8 40%
Robert M. Gorham/Fernando Salazar Becerra 20 8 40%
Raymond Handal/Dylan Davis 15 6 40%
Kieron Magee/Ederik O. Robles 15 6 40%
Jeff C. Runco/Arnaldo Bocachica 28 11 39%
H. Graham Motion/Jorge Ruiz 26 10 38%
Paul W. Barrow/Jeremias Flores 29 11 38%
Mark N. Hibdon/David Cardoso 37 14 38%
Kevin Eikleberry/Alberto Pusac 16 6 38%
Tom Rycroft/Jose Mariano Asencio 16 6 38%
Karl Broberg/Harry Hernandez 51 19 37%
Kelly J. Breen/Paco Lopez 19 7 37%
Barbara Heads/Amadeo Perez 19 7 37%
Jonas Gibson/Jose Andres Guerrero 33 12 36%
Chad C. Brown/Irad Ortiz, Jr. 28 10 36%
Oscar Flores/Elvin Gonzalez 31 11 35%

