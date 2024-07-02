Trainer/Jockey Stats July 2

|Trainer/Jockey Combo
|
|Starts
|
|Wins
|
|Win %
|Ralph Martinez/Alexander Bendezu
|
| 18
|
| 10
|
| 56%
|M. Anthony Ferraro/Keiber J. Coa
|
| 33
|
| 15
|
| 45%
|Joseph M. Foster/Joel Dominguez
|
| 22
|
| 10
|
| 45%
|Saffie A. Joseph, Jr./Edgard J. Zayas
|
| 64
|
| 29
|
| 45%
|Jon G. Arnett/Alexis Centeno
|
| 18
|
| 8
|
| 44%
|Gary Capuano/Gabriel Maldonado
|
| 18
|
| 8
|
| 44%
|Steve Henson/Amadeo Perez
|
| 18
|
| 8
|
| 44%
|Robert J. Haar/Nathan Haar
|
| 31
|
| 13
|
| 42%
|Steven Specht/Frank T. Alvarado
|
| 25
|
| 10
|
| 40%
|Benny R. Feliciano/Ricardo Feliciano
|
| 20
|
| 8
|
| 40%
|Robert M. Gorham/Fernando Salazar Becerra
|
| 20
|
| 8
|
| 40%
|Raymond Handal/Dylan Davis
|
| 15
|
| 6
|
| 40%
|Kieron Magee/Ederik O. Robles
|
| 15
|
| 6
|
| 40%
|Jeff C. Runco/Arnaldo Bocachica
|
| 28
|
| 11
|
| 39%
|H. Graham Motion/Jorge Ruiz
|
| 26
|
| 10
|
| 38%
|Paul W. Barrow/Jeremias Flores
|
| 29
|
| 11
|
| 38%
|Mark N. Hibdon/David Cardoso
|
| 37
|
| 14
|
| 38%
|Kevin Eikleberry/Alberto Pusac
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Tom Rycroft/Jose Mariano Asencio
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Karl Broberg/Harry Hernandez
|
| 51
|
| 19
|
| 37%
|Kelly J. Breen/Paco Lopez
|
| 19
|
| 7
|
| 37%
|Barbara Heads/Amadeo Perez
|
| 19
|
| 7
|
| 37%
|Jonas Gibson/Jose Andres Guerrero
|
| 33
|
| 12
|
| 36%
|Chad C. Brown/Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|
| 28
|
| 10
|
| 36%
|Oscar Flores/Elvin Gonzalez
|
| 31
|
| 11
|
| 35%
