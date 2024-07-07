War Like Goddess takes Robert G. Dick Memorial, Honor D Lady romps in Delaware Handicap

War Like Goddess just keeps on rolling. The seven-year-old mare became a graded stakes winner for the fourth year in a row when rallying to victory in Sunday’s $250,000 Robert G. Dick Memorial (G3) at Delaware Park.

Even following the scratches of Freydis the Red, Lullaby Land, and Pretty Provocative, the Robert G. Dick Memorial went off with a deep field. The pace of the 1 3/8-mile turf contest was set by La Prevoyante (G3) winner Alpha Bella, with Bewitch (G3) heroine Chop Chop pressing the tempo while closely pursued by the Group 1-placed La Mehana and Ladies Marathon (G3) winner Vergara.

War Like Goddess was content to settle in fifth position under jockey Junior Alvarado, leading only Keertana S. winner Atomic Blonde. Pedestrian early fractions of :26.41, :52.38, and 1:17.40 didn’t do War Like Goddess any favors, and as the pace accelerated through one mile in 1:40.74, the even-money favorite lost some ground.

But then Alvarado asked War Like Goddess for her best effort, and the veteran campaigner launched into contention on the far outside. Slowly but surely, she wore down the leaders to win by one length in 2:16.60 over firm turf, with Chop Chop, Vergara, Atomic Blonde, La Mehana, and Alpha Bella completing the order of finish.

Bred by Calumet Farm and owned by George Krikorian, War Like Goddess has won 12 of 20 starts and $2,775,184 for Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott. Along the way the daughter of English Channel has taken 10 graded stakes, including the 2022 and 2023 editions of the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic (G1) against males.

Later in the afternoon, Honor D Lady bolstered her growing resume with a decisive triumph in the $500,000 Delaware H. (G2). Though she’s placed at the graded level on Tapeta and is a stakes winner on turf, Honor D Lady has found her best stride since switching to dirt, winning the Remington Park Oaks (G3) and Royal Delta (G3) since last fall.

The Delaware H., held over 1 3/16 miles on dirt, marked a new career high for Honor D Lady. With Jose Ortiz in the saddle, the Saffie Joseph Jr. trainee settled in third position as Abundancia set fractions of :24.07, :49.67, and 1:14.49 while tracked by Malibu Beauty. Saddle Up Jessie, Queen of Missoula, and 2023 Coaching Club American Oaks (G1) winner Wet Paint were next in line behind Honor D Lady, with Morning Matcha bringing up the rear.

Rounding the final turn, it became clear Wet Paint wasn’t making enough progress to deliver on her even-money favoritism. Instead, it was Honor D Lady who seized command in the homestretch, puling clear to win by 5 1/2 lengths in 1:59.86.

Saddle Up Jessie outkicked Wet Paint by half a length for second place, followed by Queen of Missoula, Morning Matcha, Abundancia, and Malibu Beauty.

Bred by William Harrigan and Mike Pietrangelo, Honor D Lady races for the partnership of Final Furlong Farm and Madaket Stables. The four-year-old daughter of Honor Code has put together a 12-5-3-3 career tally with earnings of $708,167.