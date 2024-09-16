Batten Down tops Bourbon Flight; Oaks trail alumnae return in Seneca Overnight

A quartet of stakes for sophomores highlights the Saturday card at Churchill Downs.

Bourbon Flight: Race 7, 3:53 p.m. ET

Ohio Derby (G3) hero Batten Down, most recently fifth in the Travers (G1), gets class relief in the $300,000 Bourbon Flight S. over 1 3/16 miles. Trained by Bill Mott for Juddmonte, the full brother to Grade 2 winners Tacitus and Scylla was also third in the Jim Dandy (G2) earlier at Saratoga.

Hades, winless since upsetting champion Fierceness in the Feb. 3 Holy Bull (G3), nearly ended his skid when a half-length third in the Petramalo Mile last out at Colonial Downs. Real Macho, a closing fourth in the same race, has sent mixed signals about his distance aptitude.

Elephants Ear was a remote fifth in the Curlin S. in his latest, but two back, he notched a 100 Brisnet Speed rating in a Churchill allowance victory. Next Level exits a distant second in the St. Louis Derby, while Mugatu comes off a fourth in the Smarty Jones S. at Parx.

Dogwood (G3): Race 8, 4:25 p.m. ET

My Mane Squeeze, who scored her signature win in the Eight Belles (G2) on Kentucky Oaks Day, returns to the same track and seven-furlong trip for the $300,000 Dogwood (G3). The Mike Maker trainee has placed in her past two, the Test (G1) and Charles Town Oaks (G2), and she faces a less formidable task here.

Eight Belles fourth Halina’s Forte just captured the off-the-turf Galway S. at the Spa. Her stablemate from the Phil Bauer barn, Legadema, has been freshened since her third in the June 9 Leslie’s Lady Overnight S.

Last-out Audubon Oaks victress Fibber is 2-for-2 since being claimed by Chris Hartman. Maryland shipper Cap Classique closed furiously to miss by a neck in the Penny Chenery S. at Colonial Downs in her latest. UAE Oaks (G3) heroine Manama Gold has yet to win stateside, but these conditions could suit her well in her third start for Todd Pletcher.

Neom Beach, a bridesmaid in route stakes on both dirt and turf, experiments with a cutback. Uphill Dance, who has been knocking on the door at Woodbine, switches to Mott. Class climber Reagan’s Flame brings a two-race winning streak from Ellis Park.

Harrods Creek: Race 9, 4:58 p.m. ET

The $300,000 Harrods Creek S. offers a rematch between Jefferson Street and Valentine Candy, the respective second and third from the Amsterdam (G2) at Saratoga. While Jefferson Street stayed at the Spa and finished seventh in the H. Allen Jerkens Memorial (G1), Valentine Candy ventured to Charles Town and landed the Robert Hilton Memorial.

An intriguing fresh face is Illuminare, who didn’t make it to the races until this summer at the Spa. The Pletcher trainee won both of his starts convincingly at this seven-furlong distance, suggesting that he’s ready for the class hike. Henro, the Iowa Derby scorer who retreated to fourth in the West Virginia Derby (G3), reverts to sprinting here. Dilger, Ohio-bred stakes veteran Alwaysintomischief, and Delaware shipper Willy D’s round out the field.

Seneca Overnight: Race 10, 5:29 p.m. ET

The $175,000 Seneca Overnight S. lured a contentious group of 13 fillies, including a few who were on various stages of the Kentucky Oaks trail.

Demoiselle (G2) winner Life Talk fell off the radar following unplaced efforts in the Suncoast S. and Gazelle (G3), and the Repole Stable runner resurfaces for Pletcher on Saturday. Pletcher has an additional contender with a recency edge in Miss Justify, the Wilton S. winner who drops down from a fourth in the Alabama (G1).

Brad Cox’s Untapable S. scorer Alpine Princess launches a comeback after her third to Everland in the March 23 Bourbonette Oaks at Turfway Park. Midshipman’s Dance, unplaced in her route attempts at Oaklawn Park this spring, starts afresh for new trainer Ken McPeek.

Chatalas, winner of last fall’s Chandelier (G2) at Santa Anita, earned a hard-fought decision in her sophomore bow in the July 6 Indiana Oaks (G3). Tiring badly to sixth next time in the 1 1/4-mile Alabama, the Gun Runner filly should appreciate returning to 1 1/16 miles.

Little Jamie, just outdueled by the more experienced Chatalas at Horseshoe Indianapolis, exits a third in the Monmouth Oaks (G3). Another Indiana Oaks alumna, fifth-placer Neon Icon, was seventh in the Alabama.

Others with stakes experience are Iowa Oaks runner-up Just Be Quiet, most recently fourth in the Cathryn Sophia S. at Parx; Penny Chenery third Dazzling Move, previously seventh behind Miss Justify in the Wilton; and Ohio-bred Here’s the Spider.

Both of the stakes debutantes were last seen at Ellis Park – Home Game, an 11-length allowance romper, and recent maiden winner Letstalkaboutme.