City of Troy powers past workmates in Southwell gallop for Breeders’ Cup Classic

With logistical detail reminiscent of a military operation, trainer Aidan O’Brien orchestrated a racecourse gallop at Southwell on Friday for his Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) contender City of Troy.

An American-style starting gate was specially transported from Ballydoyle to the Nottinghamshire track, and four stablemates accompanied him to simulate racing conditions. Southwell rolled out the red carpet for fans as well, and “At the Races” was on the scene to livestream the eagerly-anticipated workout.

O’Brien has used Southwell for his past Classic preparations, in the days when the old Fibresand surface gave the nearest approximation to dirt. Although Southwell switched to Tapeta in 2021, O’Brien revealed that track officials deliberately made the surface slower and deeper for City of Troy’s expedition, so it wasn’t the typical maintenance for an all-weather raceday.

Aidan O’Brien’s thought’s on City Of Troy’s Racecourse Gallop with Simon Mapletoft🐎 pic.twitter.com/EuCMbcv7of — Southwell Racecourse (@Southwell_Races) September 20, 2024

Between flying over from Ireland, touring the parade ring extensively, and breaking from the gate with the bell, City of Troy got the full “away day” experience to set him up for the Breeders’ Cup.

Under regular pilot Ryan Moore, the superstar son of Justify broke in good order from post 3 and settled into a comfortable rhythm at the back of the quintet. He appeared to be letting his workmates go ahead on sufferance, awaiting his cue to lengthen stride.

The horses which will be running alongside City Of Troy!🐎 pic.twitter.com/gxNDTUPQYr — Southwell Racecourse (@Southwell_Races) September 20, 2024

O’Brien had said in advance that the stable companions would be fast types to mirror the pace scenario at Del Mar. The rail-drawn Congo River sped forward with Democracy in attendance, while Edwardian and Master of the Hunt chased on the outside.

City of Troy effortlessly split rivals on the turn and took control before Moore even asked him to stretch in earnest. Once he let him open up to finish the mile exercise, the champion powered away with his unique, ground-devouring strides.

O’Brien reiterated his hopes that City of Troy could be the one to give him a breakthrough victory in the Classic. Of his 17 starters, he’s gone closest with the great Giant’s Causeway, who went down by all of a neck to Hall of Famer Tiznow in the 2000 edition at Churchill Downs. Henrythenavigator was a more distant second in the 2008 running on Santa Anita’s old synthetic surface, while Declaration of War was a near-miss third in 2013 back on dirt at the “Great Race Place.”

City of Troy has a touch more brilliance than the implacable “Iron Horse” Giant’s Causeway, and that could be the key to Classic success. Nearly perfect in his career, last year’s European champion juvenile has progressed into a Derby (G1)-winning hero with a pair of major scores over older horses this summer.

Rebounding from his lone flop in his 2000 Guineas (G1) reappearance, City of Troy produced a devastating display from well off the pace at Epsom. He added the July 6 Eclipse (G1) in more workmanlike fashion at a rain-affected Sandown, but improved on a quicker surface at York to wire the Juddmonte International (G1) in course-record time.

The Juddmonte served as a “Win and You’re In” for the Classic, where City of Troy will bid for an historic win. Aside from capturing an elusive prize for Ballydoyle, he would round out an extraordinary profile as a future Coolmore stallion.

Moreover, City of Troy would also gild the international resume of his own Coolmore sire, Justify. The unbeaten 2018 Triple Crown champion can claim all the credit if City of Troy proves capable on dirt. City of Troy’s maternal half is thoroughly turf-oriented. His Group 1-winning dam, Together Forever, is by Galileo, O’Brien’s 2001 Derby conqueror who was sixth behind Tiznow in that fall’s Classic at Belmont Park.

Bred on the cross of Justify and Galileo, City of Troy incarnates the best of the Coolmore bloodlines. If he can also combine turf and dirt prowess at the highest level, he’ll become as legendary as his name.

Ryan Moore’s thoughts on City Of Troy’s racecourse gallop!🐎 pic.twitter.com/izHSnWFgtr — Southwell Racecourse (@Southwell_Races) September 20, 2024