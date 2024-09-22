Front-running Seize the Grey repels Stronghold, kicks away in Pennsylvania Derby

The decision to skip the Travers (G1) and concentrate on the Pennsylvania Derby (G1) yielded rich dividends for Seize the Grey and his 2,570-strong MyRacehorse ownership consortium at Parx on Saturday. The D. Wayne Lukas pupil took control early, hurled back a challenge from Stronghold, and kicked 3 3/4 lengths clear in the $1 million feature.

Seize the Grey had won the May 18 Preakness (G1) in similarly front-running style at a muddy Pimlico. But the son of Hall of Famer Arrogate didn’t enjoy himself at Saratoga. Tiring to seventh in the Belmont (G1), he was never involved when a distant fourth in the July 27 Jim Dandy (G2). The gray was under consideration for the Travers, until his connections decided that it was wiser to freshen up and head to Parx.

“The thing about him,” Lukas said, “is that after the debacle in Saratoga, he trained brilliantly ever since that to here. It never changed. He was really sharp every day.”

That sharpness came in handy over a Parx track that was riding unusually deep.

“I have never won on a racetrack that deep,” Lukas observed. “When I walked out there, that damn thing was deep! I was really surprised at how deep it was and how well he handled it.”

The Pennsylvania Derby figured to have more pace on paper. Dragoon Guard, the 5-2 favorite, wired both the Indiana Derby (G3) and West Virginia Derby (G3). Unmatched Wisdom, the 2.80-1 second choice, failed to use his tactical speed when seventh in the Travers, and he projected a more forward trip on the cutback in distance. A few longshots also had claims of mixing it up early.

Yet as it turned out, Seize the Grey had an easy time of dictating the pace with regular rider Jaime Torres. Dragoon Guard put himself out of the equation with a sluggish start, or else he would have applied more meaningful pressure, if not clearing the field outright. Instead, Dragoon Guard found himself trying to play catch-up from a less promising position.

The 4.30-1 third choice, Seize the Grey leveraged his inside post 2 to go to the lead through an opening quarter in :23.89. Just Step on It, a 76-1 shot, stayed within a half-length through the half in :49.25 before backpedaling. Unmatched Wisdom inherited the chasing role to little effect.

Seize the Grey began to edge away by the time he reached six furlongs in 1:13.81. The stalking Unmatched Wisdom was unable to lift on the far turn, passed on either side by the rail-skimming Dragoon Guard and Stronghold to his outside.

Stronghold posed the big danger as he accosted Seize the Grey turning for home. But the ninth furlong was a bridge too far for Stronghold, who could not maintain his good-looking bid.

Seize the Grey’s stamina came to the fore in deep stretch. Pulling away to finish 1 1/8 miles in 1:51.89, he returned $10.60.

“I didn’t expect to get the lead that easy,” Torres said. “I thought it would be more tough, but you have to come out and stick with the plan. If you can follow the plan, that’s a good thing. You can expect something. You need to go with the plan, and whatever might happen you make changes.

“He gave me the same feeling as the Preakness, the way he was moving and his ears. He was comfortable in there, and I knew I was going to have a lot of horse at the end.”

Stronghold valiantly clung on for second, a head up on Dragoon Guard. Uncle Heavy closed for fourth. Next came Unmatched Wisdom, Doc Sullivan, Timeout, Who’s the King, Lonesome Boy, and Protective. Just Step on It was eased and walked off, according to the chart.

#2 Seize The Grey wins the $1M Pennsylvania Derby (GI) with jockey @jaimetorresjcky

in the saddle for Hall of Fame Trainer D. Wayne Lukas and @MyRacehorse.@lizzym333#TwinSpiresReplay pic.twitter.com/OpcgaHABkJ — TwinSpires Racing 🏇 (@TwinSpires) September 21, 2024

The trainers of Stronghold and Dragoon Guard had contrasting takeaways on their runners.

“I thought he ran great,” said Stronghold’s trainer Phil D’Amato, who confirmed that he would cut back for the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1). “It took a little energy to get out from the outside post (11) and get in good position, but at the top of the lane, I thought we were a winner.

“All the speed on paper didn’t show up today. And Wayne’s horse (Seize the Grey) had a great trip and found another gear in the stretch. He was stabled in the same barn as me, and Wayne had him looking great. He looked like a million bucks.”

Dragoon Guard was part of that speed on paper, leaving trainer Brad Cox to rue his start.

“He didn’t get away good,” Cox said. “I thought it was his race for the taking…

“The horse that won the race, he got the trip and deserved it. He’s a multiple Grade 1 winner, a real horse….The horse on the lead didn’t get enough pressure, was going slow enough, and had enough in reserve.”

Cox has lost no faith in the ability of Dragoon Guard, another son of the late Arrogate, to bag a big one himself.

“I still think I have a real horse,” the trainer said. “Big races like this, and a mile and an eighth and beyond, I’ve always been a big believer that you need to be very close or on the lead. Didn’t expect to be fifth or sixth early, I promise you that….

“He’ll get another opportunity to win a Grade 1 at some point,” Cox added. “Hopefully he can win one at some point. He’s a good horse. He just needs to continue to develop a bit.”

Seize the Grey improved his scorecard to 13-5-0-3, $2,415,938. His first stakes coup came in the Pat Day Mile (G2) on Kentucky Derby Day, after thirds in the 2023 Skidmore S. and the March 23 Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3).

While a stud deal is already in place at Gainesway, Seize the Grey can continue to increase his value according to reported “kickers” for certain achievements. The Pennsylvania Derby fits the criteria, and the Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) would be a windfall, according to Blood-Horse.

Lukas is thinking of reverting in trip for the Dirt Mile, but he wouldn’t mind aiming for the top prize going 1 1/4 miles at Del Mar.

“I will give them (the owners) my vote,” the Hall of Famer said. “I don’t like to make decisions in the winner’s circle. I am thinking (Breeders’ Cup Dirt) Mile, but a mile and a quarter (in the Classic) is well within his scope, especially on that track. If you are ever going to get a mile and a quarter, you will get it there.”

If the MyRacehorse brain trust opts for the Dirt Mile, Seize the Grey would get a rematch with Stronghold. In any event, his cast of thousands will bring a welcome dynamic to the championships.

The owners who made the trip to Parx certainly energized the whole scene.

“There’s so much adrenaline with all the people here,” Torres said, “and it gets even higher after the race. It was very exciting.”

“I don’t know if I have ever been involved with that many people who are crying and hugging and jumping up and down,” Lukas said. “Racing is calloused a little bit, but not with these people. They were driving all night to get here….crying and hugging…it was unbelievable.”

Chris Ransom, MyRacehorse’s Head of Finance and Business Development, expanded on the theme.

“It’s unbelievable. Just awesome. It’s why you get in the game, to have days like this. It’s kind of cool to have a horse with ‘The Coach.’ A legend. We have 2,570 people come to the greatest heights of the game. That’s why we do it. That’s why we have fun with it.

“It’s incredible to see people’s joy. This is horse racing. Just having the opportunity to come out on huge days, and to run in big races and get in the winner’s circle. Even taking a picture on the racetrack, it’s what we want to do.

“The official number is 2,570 owners, but I assume by proxy its 10,000. It’s incredible, and it’s why we do what we do. The horse has been looking great all week. We all saw him at the top of the lane, and then we saw him with another gear late. He just kept on moving. It’s just awesome.”