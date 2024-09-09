Iroquois, Pocahontas kick off roads to 2025 Kentucky Derby and Oaks

Talk of next year’s Kentucky Derby (G1) and Kentucky Oaks (G1) has been in full swing following the recent Grade 1 fixtures at the summer boutique meetings of Saratoga and Del Mar, but it will ramp up significantly beginning Saturday when the official point-scoring opportunities for both races begin at Churchill Downs.

The 2025 Road to the Kentucky Derby series kicks off with the $300,000 Iroquois (G3), while the 2025 Road to the Kentucky Oaks series will commence with the $300,000 Pocahontas (G3). Both races have attracted large fields and will be contested around a one-turn mile.

As can be expected this early in the season, both races are awash with recent maiden winners. The Iroquois field does have a few stakes veterans, but none appear to be standouts on paper. Among this group is Bashford Manor S. winner Politicallycorrect, a distant second to Owen Almighty in the Ellis Park Juvenile last out, and Saratoga Special (G2) runner-up First Resort.

Recent graduates in the field include Saratoga scorers Jonathan’s Way and Sandman, while those boasting of an Ellis Park diploma include Magnitude, Authentic Strike, and Mesero. The latter is trained by Dale Romans, who is tied with Bill Mott for most wins in the Iroquois by a trainer with four. Romans most recently won back-to-back renewals with Dennis’ Moment (2019) and Sittin On Go (2020).

Mesero and Magnitude are among four in the Iroquois sired by Not This Time, the 2016 winner of the race. The others are Jack’s Time, a 10-length winner on debut at Prairie Meadows in Iowa, and Giocoso, who cruised to a maiden win in his third start, albeit on grass.

The three prior stakes winners in the Pocahontas all drew outside posts. Kimchi Cat enters off a win in an off-the-turf renewal of the Bolton Landing S. at Saratoga, while Stilettos maintained her undefeated mark in the Ellis Park Debutante. West Memorial, who captured the Kentucky Juvenile back in May, requires a major turnaround in form after two poor showings at Saratoga.

Strong State wheels back on relatively short rest after finishing fourth in the Spinaway (G1) over a muddy strip and will sport blinkers for the first time. Recent maiden winners to keep an eye include La Cara, Pretty Sure, Lady Kathryn, and Liam in the Dust, while the Phil Bauer-trained maiden Claire’s Charm might attract play if she draws in off the also-eligible list.

The Iroquois and Pocahontas will offer a similar qualifying points distribution for the Derby and Oaks. The respective top five finishers in each race will earn points on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis.

Closethegame Sugar turned in a significant upset in June when defeating Skelly in the Aristides S., but it wouldn’t be seen as shocking if he does it again in the $300,000 Louisville Thoroughbred Society S., one of three other stakes on Saturday’s Churchill card.

Although the six-furlong Louisville Thoroughbred Society attracted a field of 10, Closethegame Sugar and Skelly possess a notable class advantage over the rest. Both exit second-place efforts in Grade 1 company: Closethegame Sugar in the Bing Crosby (G1) and Skelly in the Alfred G. Vanderbilt H. (G1).

Older fillies and mares will compete in the other two stakes on the card: the $400,000 Locust Grove (G2) over 1 1/16 miles and the $300,000 Open Mind S. going 6 1/2 furlongs.