Jonathan’s Way leads all the way in Iroquois to kick off Road to the Kentucky Derby

Jonathan’s Way showed he can succeed from just about anywhere when winning for the second time in as many starts in the $254,745 Iroquois (G3) at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

Seizing the lead at the start and holding a narrow advantage after six furlongs, Jonathan’s Way proceeded to leave his rivals in the dust in upper stretch. Kicking clear by three lengths with a furlong to go, Jonathan’s Way held on comfortably to by 2 3/4 lengths over Owen Almighty.

Jonathan’s Way’s victory in the first race of the 2025 Road to the Kentucky Derby series was in contrast to his debut at Saratoga on Aug. 17. After being pinched at the start of that six-furlong test, Jonathan’s Way was forced to play catch up but ultimately won by a cozy 4 1/4-length margin.

“We always knew how impressive he was training into his debut, and when he ran that day at Saratoga, he did so professionally after missing the break,” trainer Phil Bauer said. “Now, today showing a totally different dimension being on a lead, it’s an amazing feeling moving forward.”

Owned by Rigney Racing and ridden by Joel Rosario, Jonathan’s Way completed the one-mile Iroquois over a fast track in 1:36.08. He returned $4.52 as the favorite in a field of 11 two-year-olds.

Owen Almighty had a 4 1/4 length margin on 24-1 longshot Giocoso, who was followed by Mesero, Sandman, Jack’s Time, Magnitude, Strummin, Authentic Strike, Firmus, and Politicallycorrect.

Jonathan’s Way, who has now bankrolled $186,130, earned 10 qualifying points toward the 151st Kentucky Derby (G1) next May. Owen Almight earned five points, Giocoso three points, Mesero two points, and Sandman one point.

Bred in Ohio by Susan Anderson Racing, Jonathan’s Way was last sold for $290,000 as a weanling at the 2022 Keeneland November sale. He’s by Vekoma and out of the stakes-winning Female Drama, a daughter of Indian Charlie.

“From the first day we bought him as a weanling we were impressed by him,” Bauer said.

Happy Is a Choice was no match for Skelly earlier this season when third in the Count Fleet Sprint H. (G3) at Oaklawn, but on Saturday wore down that rival inside the final sixteenth to claim the $299,500 Louisville Thoroughbred Society S. for older horses by a neck under Ramon Vazquez.

Sent off at 14-1 in the six-furlong dash, Happy Is a Choice sped the distance in 1:08.97 and paid $30.18. Skelly, favored at around even money, finished second by 1 1/4 lengths over Here Mi Song.

Owned in partnership by Hooties Racing, WSS Racing, and 4G Racing, Happy Is a Choice is a John Ortiz-trained son of of Runhappy. He’s now won five of 11 starts and more than $561,000.