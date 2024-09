Kentucky Downs At a Glance Sept. 9

TRACK BIAS MEET(08/29 – 09/08)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts Turf Sprint 29 41% E Mid/Out Turf Routes 37 19% P Middle

TRACK BIAS WEEK(09/02 – 09/08)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts Turf Sprint 11 18% E Outside Turf Routes 22 14% P Mid/Out