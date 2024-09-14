La Cara wins Pocahontas for hot Casse stable

Trainer Mark Casse enjoyed a stellar afternoon Saturday with two-year-old fillies. An hour after saddling the top three finishers in the Natalma (G1) at Woodbine, the Hall of Famer celebrated a win by La Cara in the $300,000 Pocahontas (G3) at Churchill Downs, the opening contest in the 2005 Road to the Kentucky Oaks series.

After dropping her first three starts, La Cara has now won two in a row for owner-breeder Tracy Farmer. The Pocahontas followed an eight-length maiden victory at Saratoga on Aug. 11.

Sent off as the fourth choice in a field of 14, La Cara saved ground while racing in midpack after a half-mile, shifted outside while improving her position on the turn, and then rallied down the middle of the track in the stretch to edge Liam in the Dust by three parts of a length.

Ridden by Ricardo Santana Jr., La Cara completed one mile over a fast track in 1:37.82 and paid $12.72.

#3 La Cara closes at 5/1 to take the first Kentucky Oaks prep race, the G3 Pocahantos at @chuchilldowns for trainer Mark Casse with @RSantana_jr in the irons! 🌷



🎥 #TwinSpiresReplay pic.twitter.com/snFv8iieQv — TwinSpires Racing 🏇 (@TwinSpires) September 14, 2024

Liam in the Dust held second by a head over 30-1 chance Icona Mama, who was followed by Pretty Sure, Atomic City, Empirical Mischief, Strong State, Hearts United, Chattanooga Crew, Stilettos, Quinn’s Promise, West Memorial, Lady Kathryn, and 3.73-1 favorite Kimchi Cat.

La Cara earned 10 qualifying points toward the 151st running of the Kentucky Oaks (G1) next May. Also earning points were Liam in the Dust (5), Icona Mama (3), Pretty Sure (2), and Atomic City (1).

A Kentucky-bred daughter of juvenile champion and 2007 Kentucky Derby (G1) winner Street Sense, La Cara was reared by Cara Caterina, a Bernardini full sister to Grade 1 winners To Honor and Serve and Angela Renee. Her record now stands at 5-2-1-0, $258,520.

Earlier in the card, Musical Mischief registered a dominating win in the $380,060 Locust Grove (G2) for older fillies and mares. The margin was 3 1/4 lengths over 43-1 outsider Corningstone, with 6-5 favorite Shotgun Hottie another half-length behind in third.

Owned by Stoneway Farm, trained by Michael McCarthy, and ridden by Edgar Morales, Musical Mischief covered 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.91 and paid $35.64.

Previously placed in the American Oaks (G1) and Allaire duPont Distaff, Musical Mischief has now won four of 12 starts and more than $515,000. She’s an Into Mischief half-sister to Jockey Club Gold Cup (G1) winner Bright Future.

#1 Musical Mischief checked at the top of the stretch then comes out on top at 16/1 in the G2 Locust Grove at @churchilldowns under @emoralesracing for trainer Michael McCarthy! 🎶



🎥 #TwinSpiresReplay pic.twitter.com/HyZ2jVSdzw — TwinSpires Racing 🏇 (@TwinSpires) September 14, 2024

Zeitlos recorded her third stakes win of the season with a last-to-first rally in the $300,000 Open Mind S. for older fillies and mares going 6 1/2 furlongs. Ridden by Cristian Torres, she scored by 1 3/4 lengths over Positano Street, with Happy Am I third.

Owned in partnership by breeder Stonestreet Stables and Peter Leidel, the Steven Asmussen-trained Zeitlos covered the course in 1:16.87 and returned $4.88 as the favorite in a field of six.

Victorious earlier this season in the Carousel S. at Oaklawn and the Roxelana S. at Churchill, the daughter of Curlin has now won seven of 15 career starts for earnings of more than $817,000.