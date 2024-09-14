September 14, 2024

LIVE: 2024 Iroquois Weekend with odds, results, replays, promotions, and more

September 14, 2024 Tiffany Ratliff Racing News 0

My Mane Squeeze winning the Eight Belles (G2) at Churchill Downs (Photo by Horsephotos.com)
LIVE Churchill Downs and Woodbine coverage is coming!

Welcome to horse racing today. We hope everyone is ready for opening day Churchill Downs and the stakes races happening at Woodbine. We’re here to give you great content, including, horse odds, horse tourney information, expert picks, and more, so you can make your best bet for horse racing today.

Below you’ll find our race schedule for today! Also, stay tuned for our live trackside coverage at Churchill Downs as the Road to the Kentucky Derby begins.

*All times are in Eastern Standard Time (EST)

RaceTimeTrack
Race 112:45 PM.      Churchill Downs               
Race 21:17 PMChurchill Downs
Race 31:47 PMChurchill Downs
Race 42:17 PMChurchill Downs
Open Mind S.2:48 PMChurchill Downs
Race 63:21 PMChurchill Downs
Johnnie Walker Natalma S. (G1)3:25 PMWoodbine
Fasig-Tipton Locust Grove S. (G2)3:53 PMChurchill Downs
Ontario Matron S. (G3)4:00 PMWoodbine
Pocahontas S. (G3)4:25 PMChurchill Downs
E.P. Taylor S. (G1)4:33 PMWoodbine
Louisville Thoroughbred Society S.        .4:58 PMChurchill Downs
Iroquois S. (3)5:29 PMChurchill Downs
Summer S. (G1)5:41 PMWoodbine
Race 116:01 PMChurchill Downs
Woodbine Mile S. (G1)6:16 PMWoodbine
Branded Cities Vigil S. (G3)6:47 PMWoodbine
TWINSPIRES BLOG COVERAGE FOR CHURCHILL DOWNS OPENING WEEKEND IS HERE!

