Naval Power looks to give Godolphin a Woodbine Mile threepeat; classy field of six go in E.P. Taylor

The C$1 million Woodbine Mile (G1) has proven a highly insightful prep for the Breeders’ Cup Mile (G1) in recent years, in particular for horses owned by Godolphin and trained by Charlie Appleby. The racing conglomerate has won both races the last two years, with the three-year-old Modern Games in 2022 and with Master of the Seas in 2023.

With Master of the Seas not having recorded a workout since late July, it will be up to Naval Power to give connections the Woodbine Mile hat trick on Saturday. Their hopes are in seemingly good hands.

A gem of consistency, Naval Power has six wins and two seconds from nine career starts, the lone blip occurring in the Dewhurst (G1) in his final start at two. Although the two runner-up placings have occurred in his lone North American appearances, both were outstanding efforts.

Naval Power was beaten only by the more accomplished Master of the Seas in the Maker’s Mark Mile (G1) in April, and then by a head to multiple Grade 1 winner Program Trading in the Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic (G1) over nine furlongs at Churchill Downs in May.

“We have been delighted with his two runs in the USA to date, finishing second on both occasions to two top turf performers,” Appleby said. “He had a nice break after his run at Churchill and the team are very happy with him.”

The four-year-old Big Rock invades from Europe, where his season has proven a significant disappointment after a strong campaign last term. After second-place efforts in the Prix du Jockey-Club (G1), Prix Jacques le Marois (G1), and Prix du Moulin (G1), Big Rock capped his sophomore season with a six-length romp in the Queen Elizabeth II (G1).

The testing ground he encountered in most of those races, however, has been largely absent this year, and the Rock of Gibraltar colt has suffered mightily. He finished well up the track in the Lockinge (G1), Queen Anne (G1), and Jacques le Marois, and is likely to see fast ground again on Saturday.

Most of the rest of the Mile field are local mainstays. Filo Di Arianna enters off back-to-back wins in the Highlander (G2) and King Edward (G2), while Secret Reserve also competed in those races but was not a serious threat in either.

My Boy Prince, who was upset as an odds-on choice in the King’s Plate last time, had a commendable turf record as a two-year-old, placing in both the Summer (G1) and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (G1). Proving better than Naval Power, though, might be a stretch. The field is rounded out by the lightly raced Bold Venture (G3) runner-up Playmea Tune, Grade 2-placed stakes winner Win for the Money, and the allowance-class Niagara Skyline.

The Woodbine Mile is a Breeders’ Cup Challenge event for the Mile, its winner receiving an automatic bid to the November fixture at Del Mar.

The C$750,000 E.P. Taylor (G1), for fillies and mares over 1 1/4 miles on the turf, attracted an outstanding field of six.

Former Canadian Horse of the Year Moira and Fev Rover renew their long-standing rivalry. Although Fev Rover had the advantage in last year’s E.P. Taylor, Moira was most recently the better of the two in the Beverly D. (G2) at Colonial Downs, albeit by a short head.

The Taylor field is enhanced by two foreign raiders. Like Big Rock, Blue Rose Cen has not been as productive at four as she was at three, when she captured two French classics and the Prix de l’Opera (G1). Her compatriot from France, the three-year-old Blush, is an up-and-comer who most recently landed the Prix Chloe (G3) at Chantilly for her third consecutive victory.

The once-beaten three-year-old Cinderella’s Dream has been terrific for Godolphin, producing strong late kicks over the summer to win the Belmont Oaks (G1) and Saratoga Oaks (G1). Full Count Felicia perhaps is a cut below, but on her best day has proven capable enough to win races like the Suwannee River (G3) and Canadian (G2).