Sosie, Bluestocking boost Arc credentials

Sunday’s Arc Trials at ParisLongchamp provided clues for the Oct. 6 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (G1).

Sosie turned the tables on hitherto unbeaten Look de Vega in the Prix Niel (G2) and accordingly dislodged him as the antepost Arc favorite. In the Prix Vermeille (G1), Bluestocking was all heart to repel Aventure, making her case to be supplemented to the Arc. The Prix Foy (G2) was the least informative since its top two, Iresine and Zarir, are both ineligible for the Arc as geldings.

Prix Niel (G2)

Sosie wasn’t the finished article when third to Look de Vega in the June 2 Prix du Jockey Club (French Derby) (G1), but the Wertheimer & Frere homebred has blossomed since stepping up to about 1 1/2 miles. Trained by the maestro Andre Fabre, Sosie broke through in the July 13 Grand Prix de Paris (G1) and made it two in a row over the Arc course and distance on Sunday.

Look de Vega hadn’t been seen since his successful stakes debut in the French Derby, but that didn’t deter bettors from piling onto the odds-on favorite. In a small field devoid of pace, Look de Vega opted to take control early, only to run out of steam late.

Sosie, well placed throughout by Maxime Guyon, advanced from second to dispatch the favorite in the stretch. Readily pulling 1 1/2 lengths clear, the Sea the Stars colt clocked 2:34.33 on the soft course.

Delius kept on for a non-threatening second, while Look de Vega faded to third. Next came Wintertraum and Ambiente Friendly after the scratch of Augustus.

Favourite beaten!



Sosie gets the better of Delius and Look De Vega to land the Prix Niel at @paris_longchamp under @maximeguyon_off… pic.twitter.com/4xqO8dNDgc — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) September 15, 2024

Sosie propelled himself into Arc favoritism. Fabre holds the record of eight wins in Europe’s fall championship, and the improving colt has the right profile.

Nevertheless, Sosie’s time was the slowest of Sunday’s three trials. It could also be a negative indicator if Delius pursues the Melbourne Cup (G1) instead of the Arc.

Look de Vega has a right to benefit fitness-wise. Still, it remains to be seen if he can back up his French Derby victory that came on heavy going. Was that a perfect storm for him, compared to his rivals who didn’t necessarily do themselves justice that day?

Yann Lerner, who trains Look de Vega alongside father Carlos, is forecasting significant improvement in the Arc.

“We wanted Look de Vega to get off to a good start,” Lerner told france-galop.com. “We know that these races can be tactical affairs. We wanted to ensure that he got the race he needed because we know he’s well above his optimal weight compared to the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club.

“Despite the fact that he’s been cranked up on the training grounds, he was a long way off his best form. He needed to get a race under his belt so as to help him to be in mint condition in three weeks’ time.

“His rider (Ronan Thomas) affirmed that he battled well upsides Sosie until asking for a breather in the final 200 meters. We know that the colt has a lot of scope for improvement. We need to ensure that he’s top form come the big day. In three weeks’ time, he’ll be cherry ripe for (the Arc).”

Prix Vermeille (G1)

Juddmonte’s homebred Bluestocking has been in career form this season, and the Ralph Beckett filly dug deep to add another laurel in the Vermeille.

The winner of the Pretty Polly (G1) and runner-up versus males in the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth (G1), Bluestocking was coming off a fourth in City of Troy’s course-record Juddmonte International (G1). That made her the favorite back among distaffers on Sunday, where the four-year-old faced high-class sophomores Opera Singer and Sparkling Plenty.

The biggest danger to Bluestocking turned out to be another three-year-old, Aventure. Tackling the favorite in the stretch, Aventure briefly put her head in front about a furlong from home.

But Bluestocking never flinched. Under regular rider Rossa Ryan, the daughter of Camelot came again and edged away by three-quarters of a length.

Emily Upjohn reported home a solid third, prompting co-trainer John Gosden to mention the Arc as well as the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1). She wants a fast surface like Del Mar, so Gosden added that her Arc participation depends on the ground.

Stay Alert crossed the wire fourth. Opera Singer, who might have been expected to race more forwardly, wound up fifth in an inconclusive debut at this distance. Sparkling Plenty, another trying about 1 1/2 miles for the first time, rallied from last for sixth in the 12-horse field.

What a warrior Bluestocking is!@RalphBeckett's star gets the better of Aventure to land the Qatar Prix Vermeille under @Rossaryan15… pic.twitter.com/tmTnvltSRD — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) September 15, 2024

Bluestocking’s time, 2:31.53, was by far the fastest of the three Arc trials.

“What courage,” Beckett exclaimed, cryptically noting that “a few details” made him second-guess the decision to run in the Vermeille.

“Bluestocking seemed beaten…but she’s simply very tough. Lately, she’s been working exceptionally well.

“And when the horses are happy to race, as she showed today, I think that you have to keep going.”

“We changed tactics,” Ryan said of his decision to sit handier early. “Bluestocking adapted very well and traveled very well. She has never showed a snappier turn of foot.”

Bluestocking wasn’t initially given an Arc entry, but connections are seriously thinking of supplementing her for €120,000. Beckett prefers to return to Paris than try Ascot again in the Oct. 19 British Champions Fillies & Mares (G1), where Bluestocking was runner-up a year ago.

Prix Foy (G2)

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Continuous was heavily favored to assert his class in a five-runner Prix Foy, but last year’s St Leger (G1) star didn’t find as much as hoped. After carving out the early pace, Continuous succumbed to Iresine and Zarir in a tiring third.

Coolmore’s French representative, Hermine Bastide, issued an upbeat bulletin that Continuous remained on course for the Arc and the Breeders’ Cup. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the son of Heart’s Cry is back in form for the Turf (G1).

Professional performance!



Iresine bypasses Continuous and holds off a late challenge from Zarir, regaining the Prix Foy at @paris_longchamp under @VelonMarie… pic.twitter.com/9BayVQWLIh — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) September 15, 2024

Iresine has been a fixture in the Prix Foy for four straight years. The Jean-Pierre Gauvin veteran placed third in 2021, won in 2022, and missed by a neck in his title defense a year ago.

Regaining his title Sunday, Iresine held off the late thrust of Zarir by a neck in a final time of 2:34.33. Another 2 1/2 lengths back came Continuous, trailed by Sacred Spirit. Feed the Flame was pulled up.

Iresine is eyeing the Oct. 19 Champion (G1) at Ascot, if the ground is suitably soft. Otherwise he’ll aim for a repeat in the Prix du Conseil de Paris (G2). The versatile son of Manduro has captured major races over a wide range of distances with his regular partner, Marie Velon, including the 2022 Prix Royal-Oak (G1) and the 2023 Prix Ganay (G1).

Other stakes action

A pair of Group 3 events on the undercard also had implications for Arc Day, although the winners of both course-and-distance preps would need to step up considerably in the corresponding main events.

In the Prix du Pin (G3), the stepping stone to the Prix de la Foret (G1), Topgear scored his first Group victory since his juvenile days. The Christopher Head trainee capitalized on a forward tracking position to beat Ten Bob Tony and the deep-closing Dark Trooper, who rattled off serious sectionals to miss by only a length. Favored Exxtra got no nearer than fourth.

Smart performance! Topgear motors to the front and stays on to score in the G3 Prix du Pin at @paris_longchamp…@pasquito60 | @CHeadRacing pic.twitter.com/B0dw9QHYPJ — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) September 15, 2024

Topgear negotiated about seven furlongs in 1:21.27 with Stephane Pasquier. The son of Wootton Bassett scored his only prior stakes coup in the 2021 Prix Eclipse (G3).

Topgear’s victory could be interpreted as an auspicious sign for his more accomplished stablemate Ramatuelle, who is expected to contest the Foret en route to the Breeders’ Cup Mile (G1). Also bound for the Foret is Tribalist, recent conqueror of Charyn and Notable Speech in the Prix du Moulin (G1).

The about five-furlong Prix du Petit Couvert (G3) produced a blanket finish that didn’t offer much clarity for the Prix de l’Abbaye (G1). The inscrutable 54-1 shot Pradaro edged logical British shippers Electric Storm and Rogue Lightning. Adding to the scrum were longshots Grand Grey and Mgheera in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Although Aesop’s Fables checked in 10th in the 15-horse field, the O’Brien charge promises to come on a bundle for the run. As the close third in last year’s Abbaye, Aesop’s Fables could be the one to take out of the Petit Couvert.

Pradaro gets his head in front when it counts to grab the G3 Prix du Petit Couvert under @lemaitre60LA for Sofie Lanslots… pic.twitter.com/uZ45uvCxyV — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) September 15, 2024

Trained by Sofie Lanslots and piloted by Aurelien Lemaitre, the nine-year-old Pradaro clocked :57.24 to earn just his second stakes win in his 56th career start. The Penny’s Picnic gelding often plies his trade in handicaps, but he was third in the June 2 Prix du Gros-Chene (G2), a race he won back in 2021.