Spot Plays Sept. 10

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Assiniboia Downs
|(3rd) Celerity, 3-1
|(7th) J L Cooper, 4-1
|Finger Lakes
|(5th) Smokin’ Alone, 6-1
|(8th) Galley Head, 3-1
|Fort Erie
|(1st) Beer Mosa, 3-1
|(9th) Glitter Bay, 7-2
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(3rd) Miss Kenzie, 8-1
|(6th) Palhaco, 8-1
|Mountaineer
|(5th) Northern Runner, 6-1
|(6th) Texas Wendy, 6-1
|Parx Racing
|(1st) Union Belle, 3-1
|(5th) Battalia, 6-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(2nd) Jake’s Affection, 7-2
|(4th) Valiant Victoria, 7-2
|Thistledown
|(4th) Fat Daddy, 7-2
|(7th) Silence, 5-1
Leave a Reply