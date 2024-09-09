September 10, 2024

Spot Plays Sept. 10

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Assiniboia Downs   (3rd) Celerity, 3-1
    (7th) J L Cooper, 4-1
Finger Lakes   (5th) Smokin’ Alone, 6-1
    (8th) Galley Head, 3-1
Fort Erie   (1st) Beer Mosa, 3-1
    (9th) Glitter Bay, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (3rd) Miss Kenzie, 8-1
    (6th) Palhaco, 8-1
Mountaineer   (5th) Northern Runner, 6-1
    (6th) Texas Wendy, 6-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Union Belle, 3-1
    (5th) Battalia, 6-1
Presque Isle Downs   (2nd) Jake’s Affection, 7-2
    (4th) Valiant Victoria, 7-2
Thistledown   (4th) Fat Daddy, 7-2
    (7th) Silence, 5-1

