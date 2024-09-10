Spot Plays Sept. 11

|Assiniboia Downs
|
|(2nd) She’s My Priority,
9-2
|
|
|(4th) Doublebarreldelite,
5-1
|Delaware Park
|
|(5th) Blonde Samaritan, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Excitable Boy, 3-1
|Finger
Lakes
|
|(2nd) Archivist, 4-1
|
|
|(5th) Fire Down Below, 7-2
|Horseshoe
Indianapolis
|
|(3rd) Greatest Moment, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Unbridled Slope, 6-1
|Kentucky Downs
|
|(7th) Lute Warm, 4-1
|
|
|(9th) Kathynmarissa, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|
|(2nd) Oro de Moro Moro, 6-1
|
|
|(8th) Genius, 4-1
|Parx Racing
|
|(1st) Pelosi, 7-2
|
|
|(10th) Secret Alliance, 4-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|
|(3rd) Tap the Sky, 8-1
|
|
|(5th) Drum and Drummer, 3-1
|Remington Park
|
|(5th) Mizz Factor, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Toothman, 6-1
|Thistledown
|
|(4th) Positively, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Kerri’s Miracle, 10-1
