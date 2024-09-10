September 11, 2024

Spot Plays Sept. 11

September 10, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Wednesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Assiniboia Downs   (2nd) She’s My Priority, 9-2
    (4th) Doublebarreldelite, 5-1
Delaware Park   (5th) Blonde Samaritan, 6-1
    (7th) Excitable Boy, 3-1
Finger Lakes   (2nd) Archivist, 4-1
    (5th) Fire Down Below, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (3rd) Greatest Moment, 7-2
    (8th) Unbridled Slope, 6-1
Kentucky Downs   (7th) Lute Warm, 4-1
    (9th) Kathynmarissa, 7-2
Mountaineer   (2nd) Oro de Moro Moro, 6-1
    (8th) Genius, 4-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Pelosi, 7-2
    (10th) Secret Alliance, 4-1
Presque Isle Downs   (3rd) Tap the Sky, 8-1
    (5th) Drum and Drummer, 3-1
Remington Park   (5th) Mizz Factor, 7-2
    (6th) Toothman, 6-1
Thistledown   (4th) Positively, 3-1
    (7th) Kerri’s Miracle, 10-1

*


