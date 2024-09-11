September 11, 2024

Spot Plays Sept. 12

September 11, 2024

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (1st) Supreme Song, 3-1
(4th) Frankly My Dear, 7-2
Canterbury Park (1st) Loring Park, 7-2
(5th) Mystifier, 4-1
Charles Town (1st) Inablink, 7-2
(2nd) Irish Bandit, 3-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Brave Words, 6-1
(4th) Uncle Berley, 6-1
Delaware Park (1st) Fia First, 4-1
(6th) Twist ‘n Twirl, 8-1
Hawthorne (3rd) Devil’s Tower, 7-2
(5th) Midnight’s Girl, 6-1
Remington Park (1st) Warhammer, 5-1
(2nd) Cat Tale Sky, 6-1
Thistledown (2nd) Bourbon Over Ice, 6-1
(5th) Panola, 7-2
Woodbine (2nd) All My Tomorrows, 8-1
(5th) Silver Smoke, 8-1

