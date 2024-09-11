Spot Plays Sept. 12

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(1st) Supreme Song, 3-1
|(4th) Frankly My Dear, 7-2
|Canterbury Park
|(1st) Loring Park, 7-2
|(5th) Mystifier, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Inablink, 7-2
|(2nd) Irish Bandit, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Brave Words, 6-1
|(4th) Uncle Berley, 6-1
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Fia First, 4-1
|(6th) Twist ‘n Twirl, 8-1
|Hawthorne
|(3rd) Devil’s Tower, 7-2
|(5th) Midnight’s Girl, 6-1
|Remington Park
|(1st) Warhammer, 5-1
|(2nd) Cat Tale Sky, 6-1
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Bourbon Over Ice, 6-1
|(5th) Panola, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(2nd) All My Tomorrows, 8-1
|(5th) Silver Smoke, 8-1
