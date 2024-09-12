September 12, 2024

Spot Plays Sept. 13

September 12, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Saratoga Snow, 6-1
(5th) Master Freud, 4-1
Belterra Park (2nd) Flags Up, 3-1
(5th) Sedately, 7-2
Charles Town (2nd) Ride the Brand, 3-1
(4th) Moving Pictures, 9-2
Churchill Downs (1st) Blushing Kam, 5-1
(2nd) Perspective, 5-1
Delaware Park (1st) Cajun Cruiser, 7-2
(5trh) American War Hero, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Blinging Burr, 9-2
(2nd) Centerfold Guy, 4-1
Laurel Park (5th) Pint Glass, 8-1
(6th) Payout Ratio, 9-2
Remington Park (1st) Rollin Chrome, 9-2
(2nd) Storms Last, 7-2
Woodbine (4th) Hanlan, 3-1
(7th) Life Is Hard, 4-1

