Spot Plays Sept. 13

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Saratoga Snow, 6-1
|(5th) Master Freud, 4-1
|Belterra Park
|(2nd) Flags Up, 3-1
|(5th) Sedately, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Ride the Brand, 3-1
|(4th) Moving Pictures, 9-2
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Blushing Kam, 5-1
|(2nd) Perspective, 5-1
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Cajun Cruiser, 7-2
|(5trh) American War Hero, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Blinging Burr, 9-2
|(2nd) Centerfold Guy, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(5th) Pint Glass, 8-1
|(6th) Payout Ratio, 9-2
|Remington Park
|(1st) Rollin Chrome, 9-2
|(2nd) Storms Last, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(4th) Hanlan, 3-1
|(7th) Life Is Hard, 4-1
