September 13, 2024

Spot Plays Sept. 14

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Magia Nera, 5-1
(4th) Coach Sessa, 7-2
Belterra Park (1st) Wauhatchie, 7-2
(4th) Royal Decadence, 4-1
Canterbury Park (1st) Ana, 5-1
(4th) Arjun for Karz, 7-2
Churchill Downs (6th) Think Big, 5-1
(8th) Strong State, 5-1
Charles Town (5th) Campaign Promises, 7-2
(6th) Direct the Snow, 8-1
Delaware Park (3rd) Tartan Green, 5-1
(5th) Uncle Truly, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Sweet Sash, 4-1
(5th) Ice the Kicker, 9-2
Laurel Park (4th) Granuaile, 3-1
(6th) Milliat, 8-1
Los Alamitos (3rd) The Big Cheeseola, 4-1
(5th) Pat’s Paddock Pick, 3-1
Monmouth Park (1st) The Sugars, 9-2
(5th) Lunar Module, 8-1
Remington Park (1st) Cherokee Sunrise, 5-1
(4th) Brooklyn Alley Cat, 10-1
Woodbine (2nd) Snatched, 10-1
(3rd) Pocket Pair, 3-1

