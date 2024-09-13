Spot Plays Sept. 14

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Magia Nera, 5-1
|(4th) Coach Sessa, 7-2
|Belterra Park
|(1st) Wauhatchie, 7-2
|(4th) Royal Decadence, 4-1
|Canterbury Park
|(1st) Ana, 5-1
|(4th) Arjun for Karz, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(6th) Think Big, 5-1
|(8th) Strong State, 5-1
|Charles Town
|(5th) Campaign Promises, 7-2
|(6th) Direct the Snow, 8-1
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Tartan Green, 5-1
|(5th) Uncle Truly, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Sweet Sash, 4-1
|(5th) Ice the Kicker, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(4th) Granuaile, 3-1
|(6th) Milliat, 8-1
|Los Alamitos
|(3rd) The Big Cheeseola, 4-1
|(5th) Pat’s Paddock Pick, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) The Sugars, 9-2
|(5th) Lunar Module, 8-1
|Remington Park
|(1st) Cherokee Sunrise, 5-1
|(4th) Brooklyn Alley Cat, 10-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Snatched, 10-1
|(3rd) Pocket Pair, 3-1
