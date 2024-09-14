September 14, 2024

Spot Plays Sept. 15

September 14, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Coral Sea, 5-1
(2nd) Vespera, 5-1
Churchill Downs (4th) Soaring Bird, 4-1
(5th) Hear the Queen, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Bubbly Champagne, 9-2
(3rd) Take Your Point, 4-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Cool Quartet, 4-1
(7th) Jim and Jim, 7-2
Laurel Park (7th) Isabella’s Glory, 6-1
(8th) Summerinthecountry, 6-1
Los Alamitos (3rd) Less Is More, 7-2
(5th) Sweet Lil’ Darlin, 5-1
Monmouth Park (1st) St. Erling, 7-2
(4th) Fatih, 9-2
Mountaineer (1st) Stellarator, 8-1
(5th) Red Gun, 4-1
Woodbine (1st) War Warrior, 7-2
(7th) Kekoa, 3-1

*


