Spot Plays Sept. 16

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Assiniboia Downs
|(1st) Texas Rain, 3-1
|(4th) J L Copper, 5-1
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) Outta the Cloud, 9-2
|(6th) Jake’s Orchard, 6-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(3rd) Allabouttheimage, 3-1
|(6th) Oro Azteca, 8-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Opry, 8-1
|(2nd) Royal Air Force, 10-1
|Parx Racing
|(1st) Bythenumbers, 9-2
|(2nd) El de Josue, 9-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|(2nd) Starry Hope, 5-1
|(8th) She’s Got Rhythm, 7-2
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Class Actor, 8-1
|(5th) Vecchi, 4-1
Leave a Reply