Spot Plays Sept. 16

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Assiniboia Downs   (1st) Texas Rain, 3-1
    (4th) J L Copper, 5-1
Finger Lakes   (2nd) Outta the Cloud, 9-2
    (6th) Jake’s Orchard, 6-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (3rd) Allabouttheimage, 3-1
    (6th) Oro Azteca, 8-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Opry, 8-1
    (2nd) Royal Air Force, 10-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Bythenumbers, 9-2
    (2nd) El de Josue, 9-2
Presque Isle Downs   (2nd) Starry Hope, 5-1
    (8th) She’s Got Rhythm, 7-2
Thistledown   (2nd) Class Actor, 8-1
    (5th) Vecchi, 4-1

