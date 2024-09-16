September 16, 2024

Spot Plays Sept. 17

September 16, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Assiniboia Downs   (4th) Yola, 7-2
    (8th) Brad’s Sweetheart, 6-1
Finger Lakes   (1st) Beauty’s Bangle, 6-1
    (5th) Seatiger, 5-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (7th) Never Tell Patti, 4-1
    (8th) What You Wished, 3-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Revenue Train, 7-2
    (6th) Alabama Slammer, 7-2
Parx Racing   (3rd) Bright Kohana, 10-1
    (5th) Why Not Babe, 6-1
Presque Isle Downs   (2nd) High Vibes, 6-1
    (8th) General Winston, 7-2
Thistledown   (2nd) Theodoropoulos, 4-1
    (7th) Casual Attire, 9-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs