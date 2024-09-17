September 17, 2024

Spot Plays Sept. 18

September 17, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Assiniboia Downs (2nd) Purrsibility, 6-1
(3rd) Big Stretch, 9-2
Belterra Park (3rd) Pepper Pike, 7-2
(6th) Lumiere, 4-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Good Juju, 9-2
(3rd) Kolomio, 5-1
Delaware Park (2nd) English Bob, 4-1
(3rd) Hidden Motive, 4-1
Finger Lakes (3rd) Street Swagg, 5-1
(4th) Big Georges Kingdm, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (4th) Dragon Prince, 9-2
(6th) Amateur Day, 6-1
Mountaineer (1st) Finners Goldnsense, 9-2
(4th) Ekati’s Zoom Zoom, 3-1
Parx (1st) Gamerun, 8-1
(5th) Surfboard, 8-1
Presque Isle Downs (5th) Cantino de Santiago, 4-1
(7th) Lightning Charlie, 9-2
Remington Park (1st) My Patriotic Girl, 9-2
(3rd) God Knows Why, 7-2
Thistledown (1st) Consider Me, 5-1
(5th) Afleet O Me, 7-2

*


