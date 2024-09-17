Spot Plays Sept. 18

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Assiniboia Downs
|(2nd) Purrsibility, 6-1
|(3rd) Big Stretch, 9-2
|Belterra Park
|(3rd) Pepper Pike, 7-2
|(6th) Lumiere, 4-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Good Juju, 9-2
|(3rd) Kolomio, 5-1
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) English Bob, 4-1
|(3rd) Hidden Motive, 4-1
|Finger Lakes
|(3rd) Street Swagg, 5-1
|(4th) Big Georges Kingdm, 3-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(4th) Dragon Prince, 9-2
|(6th) Amateur Day, 6-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Finners Goldnsense, 9-2
|(4th) Ekati’s Zoom Zoom, 3-1
|Parx
|(1st) Gamerun, 8-1
|(5th) Surfboard, 8-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(5th) Cantino de Santiago, 4-1
|(7th) Lightning Charlie, 9-2
|Remington Park
|(1st) My Patriotic Girl, 9-2
|(3rd) God Knows Why, 7-2
|Thistledown
|(1st) Consider Me, 5-1
|(5th) Afleet O Me, 7-2
