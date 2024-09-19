Spot Plays Sept. 20

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Debate, 3-1
|(4th) Just Katherine, 4-1
|Belterra Park
|(3rd) Kettle Coalmine, 9-2
|(4th) Echo, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(4th) Banana Split, 7-2
|(5th) Restless, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Sequin Lady, 7-2
|(4th) Stylet, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Minxluckystarfyre, 3-1
|(2nd) Enzo, 8-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Major Pryce, 8-1
|(5th) Chaina, 10-1
|Laurel Park
|(5th) My Endeavor, 4-1
|(6th) Fair Haired Boy, 7-2
|Los Alamitos
|(3rd) Code Duello, 6-1
|(4th) Deep Creek Storm, 4-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Secret Trouble, 8-1
|(5th) Tap That Magic, 3-1
|Remington Park
|(2nd) United Patriot, 3-1
|(8th) Media Mogul, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(6th) Souper Success, 10-1
|(7th) Star Candy, 6-1
