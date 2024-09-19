September 20, 2024

Spot Plays Sept. 20

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Debate, 3-1
(4th) Just Katherine, 4-1
Belterra Park (3rd) Kettle Coalmine, 9-2
(4th) Echo, 7-2
Charles Town (4th) Banana Split, 7-2
(5th) Restless, 3-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Sequin Lady, 7-2
(4th) Stylet, 7-2
Delaware Park (1st) Minxluckystarfyre, 3-1
(2nd) Enzo, 8-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Major Pryce, 8-1
(5th) Chaina, 10-1
Laurel Park (5th) My Endeavor, 4-1
(6th) Fair Haired Boy, 7-2
Los Alamitos (3rd) Code Duello, 6-1
(4th) Deep Creek Storm, 4-1
Presque Isle Downs (1st) Secret Trouble, 8-1
(5th) Tap That Magic, 3-1
Remington Park (2nd) United Patriot, 3-1
(8th) Media Mogul, 7-2
Woodbine (6th) Souper Success, 10-1
(7th) Star Candy, 6-1

