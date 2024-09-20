September 20, 2024

Spot Plays Sept. 21

September 20, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Straight Arrow, 9-2
(3rd) Afternoon Heat, 9-2
Belterra Park (4th) Scoop, 3-1
(5th) Man With the Moves, 3-1
Canterbury Park (2nd) North Arm Bay, 4-1
(4th) Sunshine Fever, 7-2
Charles Town (6th) Emperorofthedark, 10-1
(7th) Miss Bee Bop, 8-1
Churchill Downs (1st) She’s Single Again, 8-1
(3rd) Friar Laurence, 6-1
Delaware Park (4th) Cash Now, 8-1
(6th) No Chalk, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Le Touche, 7-2
(8th) Famous Gent, 7-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Patient Capital, 5-1
(4th) She’s a Lino, 9-2
Los Alamitos (2nd) Marsh Creek, 7-2
(5th) Shanghai Surprise, 8-1
Parx (2nd) Five a Side, 7-2
(3rd) Margin of Air, 6-1
Remington Park (2nd) Bluebonnet Girl, 3-1
(5th) Lady Jae, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) Seattle Down Under, 4-1
(4th) DialedinwithaD, 4-1

