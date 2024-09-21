September 21, 2024

Spot Plays Sept. 22

September 21, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Janssen, 4-1
(7th) Bold Fortune, 6-1
Belterra Park (4th) Scoop, 3-1
(5th) Man With the Moves, 3-1
Canterbury Park (2nd) North Arm Bay, 4-1
(4th) Sunshine Fever, 7-2
Charles Town (6th) Emperorofthedark, 10-1
(7th) Miss Bee Bop, 8-1
Churchill Downs (4th) Onthestage, 6-1
(5th) Sunny Magic, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Star Performance, 4-1
(4th) Siljim, 5-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Captain’s Flag, 7-2
(3rd) Wolf Hunter, 3-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Call the Question, 8-1
(4th) Stormy Midnight, 6-1
Los Alamitos (2nd) Trotsky, 5-1
(4th) Shashashakemeup, 4-1
Mountaineer (4th) Red Rosebush, 5-1
(5th) Drewpower, 3-1
Woodbine (2nd) Clive Cross, 6-1
(5th) Egbert Justice, 5-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs