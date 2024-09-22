September 22, 2024

Spot Plays Sept. 23

September 22, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Assiniboia Downs   (3rd) Noiwontbackdown, 5-1
    (7th) Giddy Up Zoey, 3-1
Finger Lakes   (1st) Braciole, 7-2
    (6th) Raleigh St. Clair, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (1st) Tiverton, 10-1
    (5th) Robert’s Moon, 9-2
Mountaineer   (2nd) Miss Fort, 4-1
    (6th) Captain Creed, 7-2
Parx Racing   (3rd) Four Days Early, 5-1
    (9th) Malibu Star, 6-1
Presque Isle Downs   (7th) Pageant Princess, 3-1
    (8th) Green Chile, 3-1
Thistledown   (1st) Sergeant Countzler, 4-1
    (5th) Magicgirl, 7-2

