Thorpedo Anna looms large over seven Cotillion rivals

Is Saturday’s $1 million Cotillion (G1) at Parx a trap race for presumptive three-year-old filly champion Thorpedo Anna? We’ll find out.

The daughter of Fast Anna has been untouchable in her division this year, winning the Fantasy (G3), Kentucky Oaks (G1), Acorn (G1), and Coaching Club American Oaks (G1). And she nearly toppled the best colts of her generation in last month’s Travers (G1). Rather than face males again, or take on her female elders in a race like the Spinster (G1), trainer Kenny McPeek has opted for the 1 1/16-mile Cotillion as Thorpedo Anna’s final stepping stone toward the Breeders’ Cup Distaff (G1) at Del Mar.

“She came out of the Travers super, no worse for wear,” McPeek said. “Steady as she goes, solid as ever. She likes training, she likes running.”

Opposing connections of the seven other Cotillion entrants likely recognize a year-end championship is beyond their grasp, but a lucrative purse and Grade 1 black type are worth showing up for.

Power Squeeze is also a four-time stakes winner this year, most recently arriving in time to take the prestigious Alabama (G1) over 1 1/4 miles at Saratoga. The lightly raced Sidamara enters fresh, running Power Squeeze to a nose decision in the Delaware Oaks (G3) when last seen on July 8.

Tarifa captured the Rachel Alexandra (G2) and Fair Grounds Oaks (G2) last winter, fared poorly in the Kentucky Oaks, and figures to improve off her comeback second in the Aug. 11 Audubon Oaks at Ellis Park. Multiple graded winner Mystic Lake possesses dangerous speed, and recently negotiated two turns successfully winning the Charles Town Oaks (G3). That was over seven furlongs, however, and she is 0-for-2 beyond that distance.

Also in the lineup are last-out Monmouth Oaks (G3) winner Scalable and the inconsistent Gun Song, whose top wins this year occurred in the Black-Eyed Susan (G2) and Cathryn Sophia S.

All eyes, though, will be on Thorpedo Anna. Barring the unforeseen, the Cotillion is a race she should win and win well.