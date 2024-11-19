Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Nov. 11-17

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Wicked Django
|4C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|WO 11/16
|HPIbet Autumn S.
|102
|Subsidize
|6G
|1 1/8m (ft)
|ARP 11/17
|Butch Gleason Classic S.
|91
|Teachintherelease
|4G
|1 1/8m (ft)
|CT 11/16
|Randy Funkhouser Memorial S.
|89
|American Admiral
|6G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|PLN 11/16
|Mt. Diablo S.
|84
|Mobil Chic
|6M
|1m 70y (sy)
|MVR 11/14
|Leona’s Reward S.
|80
|Nobals
|5G
|6f (ft)
|WO 11/16
|bet365 Kennedy Road S.
|100
|Redline
|5G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|TUP 11/14
|Hank Mills Jr. Overnight S.
|92
|Miss Union
|5M
|6f (ft)
|TUP 11/13
|Jeff & Jack Coady, Sr. Overnight S.
|87
|Bullard
|2C
|7f (ft)
|DMR 11/17
|Bob Hope S.
|99
|Shoot It True
|2F
|6f (ft)
|AQU 11/16
|Notebook S.
|99
|With the Angels
|2F
|6f (ft)
|AQU 11/17
|Key Cents S.
|92
|Mrs Worldwide
|2F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|GP 11/16
|Juvenile Fillies Sprint S.
|84
|Practical Dream
|2F
|7f (ft)
|DMR 11/16
|Desi Arnaz S.
|84
|Runnin On Promises
|2F
|6f (ft)
|ARP 11/17
|Gold Rush Futurity
|80
|Idyll Gossip
|2F
|6f (my)
|FL 11/11
|Shesastonecoldfox S.
|74
|Off Pitch
|2F
|1m 70y (sy)
|IND 11/14
|Miss Indiana S.
|69
|Breezy Justice
|2G
|1m 70y (sy)
|IND 11/14
|Indiana Futurity
|67
|No More Options
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|WO 11/17
|Lake Ontario S.
|84
|Toomanynames
|3G
|1 1/16m (gd)
|ARP 11/16
|Arapahoe Park Derby
|84
|War Painter
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|WO 11/17
|Ashbridges Bay S.
|83
|Art Queen
|3F
|6f (gd)
|ARP 11/16
|Debutante S.
|80
