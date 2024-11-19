November 22, 2024

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Nov. 11-17

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (11/11-11/17) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Wicked Django 4C 1 1/8m (ft) WO 11/16 HPIbet Autumn S. 102
Subsidize 6G 1 1/8m (ft) ARP 11/17 Butch Gleason Classic S. 91
Teachintherelease 4G 1 1/8m (ft) CT 11/16 Randy Funkhouser Memorial S. 89
American Admiral 6G 1 1/16m (ft) PLN 11/16 Mt. Diablo S. 84
Mobil Chic 6M 1m 70y (sy) MVR 11/14 Leona’s Reward S. 80
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (11/11-11/17) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Nobals 5G 6f (ft) WO 11/16 bet365 Kennedy Road S. 100
Redline 5G 6 1/2f (ft) TUP 11/14 Hank Mills Jr. Overnight S. 92
Miss Union 5M 6f (ft) TUP 11/13 Jeff & Jack Coady, Sr. Overnight S. 87
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (11/11-11/17) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Bullard 2C 7f (ft) DMR 11/17 Bob Hope S. 99
Shoot It True 2F 6f (ft) AQU 11/16 Notebook S. 99
With the Angels 2F 6f (ft) AQU 11/17 Key Cents S. 92
Mrs Worldwide 2F 6 1/2f (ft) GP 11/16 Juvenile Fillies Sprint S. 84
Practical Dream 2F 7f (ft) DMR 11/16 Desi Arnaz S. 84
Runnin On Promises 2F 6f (ft) ARP 11/17 Gold Rush Futurity 80
Idyll Gossip 2F 6f (my) FL 11/11 Shesastonecoldfox S. 74
Off Pitch 2F 1m 70y (sy) IND 11/14 Miss Indiana S. 69
Breezy Justice 2G 1m 70y (sy) IND 11/14 Indiana Futurity 67
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (11/11-11/17) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
No More Options 3C 1 1/16m (ft) WO 11/17 Lake Ontario S. 84
Toomanynames 3G 1 1/16m (gd) ARP 11/16 Arapahoe Park Derby 84
War Painter 3F 1 1/16m (ft) WO 11/17 Ashbridges Bay S. 83
Art Queen 3F 6f (gd) ARP 11/16 Debutante S. 80

