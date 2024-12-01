Formidable Man completes hat trick in Hollywood Derby

Hero of the Del Mar Derby (G2) and Oceanside S. during Del Mar’s summer meet, Formidable Man made it three in a row in Saturday’s $303,000 Hollywood Derby (G1) on the penultimate day of the track’s Bing Crosby season.

Like sire City of Light, Formidable Man is trained by Michael McCarthy for William K. Warren Jr. and Suzanne Warren. The bay was a work in progress earlier in his career, but he’s really clicked with jockey Umberto Rispoli, who once again carved out the winning trip.

Formidable Man ranked as the 5.30-1 fourth choice. Bettors preferred New York shippers Carson’s Run and Donegal Momentum, sending them off as the top two choices at 2.60-1 and 3.30-1, respectively.

Although Formidable Man broke alertly and found himself in the vanguard, he kindly switched off into a ground-saving fourth. Rothschild and Donegal Momentum had greater intent of pressing on through an opening quarter in :23.77.

Rounding the clubhouse turn, Donegal Momentum strode clear and got comfortable down the backstretch while dictating the half in :47.84. The stalking Rothschild tried to take a run at the leader passing six furlongs in 1:12.58, but he couldn’t sustain his bid.

Donegal Momentum was still galloping with enthusiasm swinging into the stretch. As Rothschild retreated, though, Formidable Man had clear sailing to launch his rally and swept past Donegal Momentum.

King of Gosford closed late, but Formidable Man was comfortably best by three-quarters of a length. His final time for 1 1/8 miles on the firm course was 1:48.40.

Donegal Momentum was another neck away in third, just parrying the thrust of Stay Hot by a nose. Carson’s Run made mild progress for fifth. Next came British Isles, Atitlan, Twirling Point, Cathal, Rothschild, and Heart Headed. The fillies Chatalas and Tirupati were scratched.

Formidable Man became the first to turn the Del Mar Derby/Hollywood Derby since Eternity Star back in 1991. McCarthy credited Rispoli for his perfect passage.

“He had a fantastic trip,” the trainer said. “I had said to Umberto maybe we go ahead and bounce out of there early. I wasn’t sure what to make of the pace. On paper it didn’t look like there was going to be a ton. Glad to see we were sitting where we were just behind the speed. He always looked like he was threatening to run a big one. A hole opened up and he exploded.”

Rispoli in turn noted that McCarthy played his cards well off the three-month layoff.

“Look, this horse has been working lights out, for weeks. Michael decided to escape to twilight there and I think that was a perfect call, giving a horse enough time for this race,” the winning rider said.

“It is always a tough race at the end of the year. We have a few horses coming from back East, so we have to respect everybody, and the horses from California. But look, I am pleased.

“I have been working him for the past three works that he had, and he was getting better, better, and better. I knew there was quality and potential there. And he proved that to me today.

“I can’t be more pleased for Mr. Warren and his wife; they really support me, giving me so many chances in my career, and it’s a blessing to win for people like that.”

Formidable Man sports a mark of 10-5-2-0, $637,475, including a runner-up effort in the American Turf (G2) on Kentucky Derby Day.

Bred by Town & Country Horse Farms in Kentucky, Formidable Man went to his current connections for $375,000 as a Keeneland September yearling. His dam, Fanticola, was herself a mainstay on the Southern California turf. Her top performances came in 2015, namely a victory in the Royal Heroine (G2) and a near-miss in the Gamely (G1), The Silent Name mare had a brush with greatness in her career debut on the Del Mar dirt in 2012, when placing second to Hall of Famer Beholder.