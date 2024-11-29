Miles Ahead reels in Montalcino to repeat in Thanksgiving Classic

One year after romping as the favorite in the Thanksgiving Classic at Fair Grounds, Jay Em Ess Stable’s Miles Ahead returned to defend his title in less auspicious circumstances. The veteran sprinter was coming off a layoff and overlooked at 15.90-1 in Thursday’s $225,000 renewal. Still, he delivered a relentless rally to foil 4-5 favorite Montalcino and become a millionaire.

Trained by Paul McGee and piloted by Colby Hernandez, Miles Ahead settled into an inside stalking spot as Montalcino flashed high speed. The hitherto unbeaten favorite, who was making his stakes debut following sharp scores at Saratoga and Keeneland, ripped through fractions of :21.83 and :44.65. Although Montalcino continued to hold sway into the stretch, his authority ebbed away the further they went.

Miles Ahead, on the other hand, hit his best stride late. Angling out for running room, the seven-year-old gradually reduced his deficit and headed Montalcino at the wire. Miles Ahead clocked six furlongs in 1:09.03 and rewarded his loyalists with $33.80.

“(Miles Ahead) is such a cool horse,” Hernandez said. “He put me in a good spot early. When I tipped him out and we got closer and closer to the wire, it was like he knew where the wire was. He did his best running at the very end.”

The repeat victory provided a suitably historic flourish to the 100th running of the Thanksgiving feature. Miles Ahead joins Piper’s Son (in 1962-63 before it became a black-type stakes), Stutz Keys (1990-91), Fighting K (1993-94), Bonapaw (2000-01), and Yockey’s Warrior (2016-17) as back-to-back winners.

Minnesota Ready checked in another 2 1/4 lengths back in third. Komorebino Omeide, Red Flag, Happy American, Champlin, Bourbon Heist, and The Donegal Clan concluded the order of finish. Bo Cruz was eased but walked off the track, according to the chart.

Giant Mischief was scratched in favor of Friday’s Fall Highweight S. at Aqueduct. Drawn on the rail here, he might have been forced to mix it up early with Montalcino.

Miles Ahead has bankrolled $1,077,013 from his 35-14-7-3 line. The Competitive Edge gelding scored his first two stakes wins at Gulfstream Park for original trainer Eddie Plesa Jr., the 2021 Smile Sprint (G3) and 2022 Gulfstream Park Sprint. Since joining McGee, Miles Ahead added the 2022 Louisville Thoroughbred Society S. at Churchill Downs and placed in six stakes including the 2023 Whitmore (G3) at Oaklawn Park. He was in the midst of that minor award collection going into last fall’s Thanksgiving Classic. In both subsequent starts, the Feb. 3 King Cotton S. and an April 6 Keeneland allowance, he was unplaced.

Bred by Nicholas M. Lotz and Betsy Kelley in Kentucky, Miles Ahead is a half-brother to Grade 2-placed stakes victress and stakes producer La Grange. Their dam is Jennie R., a Grade 3-placed multiple stakes winner by Awesome Again.