November 30, 2024

Spot Plays Dec. 1

November 30, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Beary Funny, 7-2
(7th) Valiant Majesty, 6-1
Churchill Downs (5th) Trouble in Love, 3-1
(8th) Tickled Quist, 4-1
Del Mar (3rd) Turn On The Jets, 9-2
(5th) Pali Kitten, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Never Say Never, 9-2
(3rd) Grand Golden Road, 4-1
Laurel Park (1st) El de Larry, 6-1
(2nd) War Salute, 8-1
Mountaineer (2nd) Up in Arms, 7-2
(5th) Magnificent Pearl, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) Wildfire, 6-1
(6th) Mopharra, 6-1

