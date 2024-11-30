Spot Plays Dec. 1

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Beary Funny, 7-2
|(7th) Valiant Majesty, 6-1
|Churchill Downs
|(5th) Trouble in Love, 3-1
|(8th) Tickled Quist, 4-1
|Del Mar
|(3rd) Turn On The Jets, 9-2
|(5th) Pali Kitten, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Never Say Never, 9-2
|(3rd) Grand Golden Road, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) El de Larry, 6-1
|(2nd) War Salute, 8-1
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Up in Arms, 7-2
|(5th) Magnificent Pearl, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Wildfire, 6-1
|(6th) Mopharra, 6-1
