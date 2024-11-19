November 23, 2024

Spot Plays Nov. 20

November 19, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (4th) Celtic Revival, 8-1
(5th) Mitby, 5-1
Churchill Downs (4th) Shancelicious, 3-1
(5th) Lend It Tewmey, 3-1
Finger Lakes (3rd) Coach Bahe, 5-1
(6th) Ribbons and Medals, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (1st) Eilat, 4-1
(4th) Mitole’s Wish, 10-1
Mountaineer (2nd) Team Hot Line, 5-1
(3rd) Readyseekgo, 7-2
Parx (1st) Java’s Lucky Lady, 5-1
(6th) Rejected Again, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Court and Spark, 5-1
(6th) Osprey, 5-1
Turf Paradise (5th) Atomic Candy, 4-1
(6th) Mr Navigator, 3-1

