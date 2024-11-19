Spot Plays Nov. 20

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(4th) Celtic Revival, 8-1
|(5th) Mitby, 5-1
|Churchill Downs
|(4th) Shancelicious, 3-1
|(5th) Lend It Tewmey, 3-1
|Finger Lakes
|(3rd) Coach Bahe, 5-1
|(6th) Ribbons and Medals, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Eilat, 4-1
|(4th) Mitole’s Wish, 10-1
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Team Hot Line, 5-1
|(3rd) Readyseekgo, 7-2
|Parx
|(1st) Java’s Lucky Lady, 5-1
|(6th) Rejected Again, 6-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Court and Spark, 5-1
|(6th) Osprey, 5-1
|Turf Paradise
|(5th) Atomic Candy, 4-1
|(6th) Mr Navigator, 3-1
