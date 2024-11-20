Spot Plays Nov. 21

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Hittheroadjak, 6-1
|(5th) Pawtucketshuffle, 5-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Lucky Blonde, 9-2
|(4th) Little Josie Wales, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(3rd) Man of Mischief, 3-1
|(4th) Catching Heat, 4-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Stormed Out, 7-2
|(5th) Mo Swift, 6-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) I Once Stood Alone, 4-1
|(5th) Hidden Cache, 4-1
|Turf Paradise
|(2nd) Son o’ Sanpete, 4-1
|(5th) Sprinkles, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(4th) Perfectly Red, 6-1
|(5th) Lasting Silence, 4-1
