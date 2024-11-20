November 22, 2024

Spot Plays Nov. 21

November 20, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Hittheroadjak, 6-1
(5th) Pawtucketshuffle, 5-1
Charles Town (3rd) Lucky Blonde, 9-2
(4th) Little Josie Wales, 3-1
Churchill Downs (3rd) Man of Mischief, 3-1
(4th) Catching Heat, 4-1
Mahoning Valley (3rd) Stormed Out, 7-2
(5th) Mo Swift, 6-1
Penn National (3rd) I Once Stood Alone, 4-1
(5th) Hidden Cache, 4-1
Turf Paradise (2nd) Son o’ Sanpete, 4-1
(5th) Sprinkles, 4-1
Woodbine (4th) Perfectly Red, 6-1
(5th) Lasting Silence, 4-1

