Spot Plays Nov. 22

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Stonewall Star, 7-2
(6th) Hazardous Humor, 4-1
Charles Town (3rd) Heir Port, 6-1
(5th) Just a Rainbow, 7-2
Churchill Downs (4th) J David, 3-1
(7th) Morluck, 4-1
Del Mar (2nd) We the Hobby, 7-2
(4th) Bolt Supremacy, 6-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Miss Distinctive, 9-2
(3rd) Z Z’s Prince, 8-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Sand Wedge, 9-2
(6th) Awesome Train, 6-1
Laurel Park (1st) The Bullion Bomber, 3-1
(4th) Mose Perfect, 3-1
Penn National (3rd) Dolce Veloce, 8-1
(5th) Empress Ariana, 9-2
Remington Park (3rd) Escaping the Blues, 4-1
(4th) Fast Joker, 4-1
Woodbine (3rd) Freret, 8-1
(5th) Frank’s Art, 4-1

