Spot Plays Nov. 23

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(5th) Sir Kartrite, 4-1
|(6th) Styner, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(4th) Vdaytothetenacious, 6-1
|(5th) My Brazilian Girl, 7-2
|Del Mar
|(3rd) Certitude, 4-1
|(5th) Kid Azteca, 9-2
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Court Jester, 5-1
|(4th) Elite Heat, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Lucy’s Cookie, 9-2
|(7th) We Sea You, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Esroh, 6-1
|(5th) Cattivo Ragazzo, 8-1
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Annie’s Song, 9-2
|(5th) Lone Tree, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) All the Rage, 6-1
|(5th) Coaches Meeting, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Exchange Day, 3-1
|(4th) Little Red Domi, 3-1
