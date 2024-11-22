November 22, 2024

Spot Plays Nov. 23

November 22, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (5th) Sir Kartrite, 4-1
(6th) Styner, 7-2
Churchill Downs (4th) Vdaytothetenacious, 6-1
(5th) My Brazilian Girl, 7-2
Del Mar (3rd) Certitude, 4-1
(5th) Kid Azteca, 9-2
Fair Grounds (2nd) Court Jester, 5-1
(4th) Elite Heat, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (4th) Lucy’s Cookie, 9-2
(7th) We Sea You, 9-2
Laurel Park (1st) Esroh, 6-1
(5th) Cattivo Ragazzo, 8-1
Remington Park (2nd) Annie’s Song, 9-2
(5th) Lone Tree, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) All the Rage, 6-1
(5th) Coaches Meeting, 7-2
Woodbine (2nd) Exchange Day, 3-1
(4th) Little Red Domi, 3-1

