Spot Plays Nov. 24

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Lookin to Rock, 8-1
|(5th) Raleigh St. Clair, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) J.P. Race, 7-2
|(4th) Stretch Ride, 3-1
|Del Mar
|(3rd) Party On Girl, 3-1
|(4th) The Gypsy Cowboy, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Gordillo Hermoso, 3-1
|(3rd) Flowersforshantell, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Highly Potent, 4-1
|(4th) Kaboobie, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Blo By’em, 7-2
|(6th) I’m a Cutie Pie, 9-2
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Huggin and Lovin, 7-2
|(2nd) One Night Stand, 6-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Firecracker Fiona, 3-1
|(3rd) Speedeeman, 6-1
