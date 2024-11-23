November 23, 2024

Spot Plays Nov. 24

November 23, 2024

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Lookin to Rock, 8-1
(5th) Raleigh St. Clair, 7-2
Churchill Downs (2nd) J.P. Race, 7-2
(4th) Stretch Ride, 3-1
Del Mar (3rd) Party On Girl, 3-1
(4th) The Gypsy Cowboy, 4-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Gordillo Hermoso, 3-1
(3rd) Flowersforshantell, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Highly Potent, 4-1
(4th) Kaboobie, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) Blo By’em, 7-2
(6th) I’m a Cutie Pie, 9-2
Mountaineer (1st) Huggin and Lovin, 7-2
(2nd) One Night Stand, 6-1
Woodbine (2nd) Firecracker Fiona, 3-1
(3rd) Speedeeman, 6-1

