November 25, 2024

Spot Plays Nov. 26

November 25, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Delta Downs   (3rd) Secretly Sweet, 3-1
    (7th) Floating Beauty, 9-2
Finger Lakes   (5th) Go Get the Bag, 6-1
    (8th) Utamaro, 3-1
Mahoning Valley   (3rd) Global Hysteria, 7-2
    (7th) Pepper Pike, 6-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Matty Bo. 8-1
    (6th) Coach Caley, 7-2
Parx Racing   (4th) I Am Rue, 9-2
    (9th) Right Wing Runner, 5-1
Remington Park   (2nd) I’m Alive, 7-2
    (6th) E d’Oro, 6-1
Turf Paradise   (6th) Clear the Coast, 6-1
    (8th) Dazzling Truths, 8-1
Zia Park   (6th) Heroic Move, 9-2
    (8th) Kanojo, 10-1

