Spot Plays Nov. 26

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Delta Downs
|(3rd) Secretly Sweet, 3-1
|(7th) Floating Beauty, 9-2
|Finger Lakes
|(5th) Go Get the Bag, 6-1
|(8th) Utamaro, 3-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Global Hysteria, 7-2
|(7th) Pepper Pike, 6-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Matty Bo. 8-1
|(6th) Coach Caley, 7-2
|Parx Racing
|(4th) I Am Rue, 9-2
|(9th) Right Wing Runner, 5-1
|Remington Park
|(2nd) I’m Alive, 7-2
|(6th) E d’Oro, 6-1
|Turf Paradise
|(6th) Clear the Coast, 6-1
|(8th) Dazzling Truths, 8-1
|Zia Park
|(6th) Heroic Move, 9-2
|(8th) Kanojo, 10-1
