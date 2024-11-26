Spot Plays Nov. 27

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(2nd) John Hall, 8-1
|(6th) Mon Gateau, 5-1
|Churchill Downs
|(3rd) Gamblers Tail, 9-2
|(4th) Tortuga Island, 7-2
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) Starship Reliant, 5-1
|(3rd) Wisecracker, 6-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(5th) Summerfest, 7-2
|(6th) Uncle B, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Rip Thorn, 4-1
|(2nd) Cajun Hope, 4-1
|Parx
|(4th) Hey River, 7-2
|(5th) Young Squire, 6-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Dissolute, 7-2
|(3rd) Market Maven, 8-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Indulge, 6-1
|(5th) City Time, 7-2
|Turf Paradise
|(4th) Reservoir, 3-1
|(7th) Hickory Wind, 5-1
