Spot Plays Nov. 27

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) John Hall, 8-1
(6th) Mon Gateau, 5-1
Churchill Downs (3rd) Gamblers Tail, 9-2
(4th) Tortuga Island, 7-2
Finger Lakes (2nd) Starship Reliant, 5-1
(3rd) Wisecracker, 6-1
Mahoning Valley (5th) Summerfest, 7-2
(6th) Uncle B, 7-2
Mountaineer (1st) Rip Thorn, 4-1
(2nd) Cajun Hope, 4-1
Parx (4th) Hey River, 7-2
(5th) Young Squire, 6-1
Penn National (2nd) Dissolute, 7-2
(3rd) Market Maven, 8-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Indulge, 6-1
(5th) City Time, 7-2
Turf Paradise (4th) Reservoir, 3-1
(7th) Hickory Wind, 5-1

