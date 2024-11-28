November 28, 2024

Spot Plays Nov. 29

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Lady Laoban, 7-2
(5th) Yayi Nikolle, 6-1
Charles Town (2nd) Night Train Wayne, 8-1
(5th) Luzia, 9-2
Churchill Downs (4th) Appeal Denied, 7-2
(6th) Camp Hope, 8-1
Del Mar (1st) Miss Will, 7-2
(6th) Beer Money, 8-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Shezaperfectdream, 7-2
(5th) Nightnthequarter, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Beira, 8-1
(5th) Bellofthebluegrass, 7-2
Laurel Park (2nd) I’m a Cutie Pie, 6-1
(3rd) Nit Witness, 5-1
Parx (6th) Aikmans Audible, 5-1
(7th) Grahmalamadingdong, 9-2
Penn National (2nd) Telephone Line, 8-1
(5th) Imnotonetocomplain, 5-1
Remington Park (2nd) Bricktown Brown, 4-1
(3rd) Miz Rithym, 9-2
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Initforthelove, 3-1
(4th) Whiskey Or Wine, 7-2
Woodbine (4th) Claramente, 3-1
(6th) Kantbackoff, 6-1

