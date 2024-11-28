Spot Plays Nov. 29

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Lady Laoban, 7-2
|(5th) Yayi Nikolle, 6-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Night Train Wayne, 8-1
|(5th) Luzia, 9-2
|Churchill Downs
|(4th) Appeal Denied, 7-2
|(6th) Camp Hope, 8-1
|Del Mar
|(1st) Miss Will, 7-2
|(6th) Beer Money, 8-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Shezaperfectdream, 7-2
|(5th) Nightnthequarter, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Beira, 8-1
|(5th) Bellofthebluegrass, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) I’m a Cutie Pie, 6-1
|(3rd) Nit Witness, 5-1
|Parx
|(6th) Aikmans Audible, 5-1
|(7th) Grahmalamadingdong, 9-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) Telephone Line, 8-1
|(5th) Imnotonetocomplain, 5-1
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Bricktown Brown, 4-1
|(3rd) Miz Rithym, 9-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Initforthelove, 3-1
|(4th) Whiskey Or Wine, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(4th) Claramente, 3-1
|(6th) Kantbackoff, 6-1
