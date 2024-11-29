November 29, 2024

Spot Plays Nov. 30

November 29, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Tap It Easy, 9-2
(6th) Take Me to Londyn, 3-1
Charles Town (2nd) Gary Doing Biz, 7-2
(4th) Summoning Denis, 4-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Running Away, 3-1
(8th) Hard as Life, 7-2
Del Mar (1st) Hey Lil Lady, 5-1
(3rd) Lottery Pick, 5-1
Fair Grounds (3rd) Patios’s Porch, 9-2
(6th) Bee Bluff, 8-1
Gulfstream Park (5th) Enlighten, 4-1
(7th) Smart Spending, 9-2
Laurel Park (4th) I Can Run, 8-1
(5th) Doc Linkous, 7-2
Remington Park (3rd) Devil’s Tower, 9-2
(6th) Bringonthebubbly, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Vingativa, 8-1
(5th) Betula, 6-1
Woodbine (3rd) Pine Knoll, 3-1
(4th) Hey Cue, 8-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs