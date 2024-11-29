Spot Plays Nov. 30

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Tap It Easy, 9-2
|(6th) Take Me to Londyn, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Gary Doing Biz, 7-2
|(4th) Summoning Denis, 4-1
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Running Away, 3-1
|(8th) Hard as Life, 7-2
|Del Mar
|(1st) Hey Lil Lady, 5-1
|(3rd) Lottery Pick, 5-1
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) Patios’s Porch, 9-2
|(6th) Bee Bluff, 8-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(5th) Enlighten, 4-1
|(7th) Smart Spending, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(4th) I Can Run, 8-1
|(5th) Doc Linkous, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(3rd) Devil’s Tower, 9-2
|(6th) Bringonthebubbly, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Vingativa, 8-1
|(5th) Betula, 6-1
|Woodbine
|(3rd) Pine Knoll, 3-1
|(4th) Hey Cue, 8-1
