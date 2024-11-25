Truly Quality seeks to continue ascent in Hollywood Turf Cup

Briefly under consideration for the Breeders’ Cup Turf (G1), Truly Quality instead seeks to continue his ascent in more methodical fashion in Friday’s $200,000 Hollywood Turf Cup (G2) at Del Mar. The Jonathan Thomas pupil is drawn on the outside of an 11-horse field largely composed of the usual suspects in a 1 1/2-mile stakes on this circuit.

Five of his rivals had competed in the Sept. 28 John Henry Turf Championship (G2) at Santa Anita – front-running winner Cabo Spirit, fourth Dicey Mo Chara, and the pace-compromised Phil D’Amato trio of Divin Propos, Rockemperor, and Balnikhov. Cabo Spirit is the only one of that quintet to run in the interim, fading to 12th on the steep class hike in the Breeders’ Cup Turf.

Truly Quality hinted that he could be of Grade 1 caliber with convincing displays in both of his stakes appearances. The progressive four-year-old broke the 1 1/2-mile course record at Colonial Downs in his stakes debut in the Sept. 7 Colonial Cup, defeating a useful yardstick in Webslinger by 2 1/2 lengths. Up to the graded level in the Oct. 5 Singspiel (G3) at Woodbine, Truly Quality lagged far back on a rain-affected course but eventually found a way to prevail.

“It was one of the worst races for me to watch,” Thomas told Del Mar publicity. “He was uncharacteristically off the bridle and out of the race for a substantial part of it. He overcame a soft turf and a trip we didn’t draw up on paper. But having said that, I was very pleased with his grit to take care of business.

“He really likes firm turf,” Thomas added. “He likes Santa Anita. Colonial was on the firm side when he won that day. I thought he had a real nice work on the grass here (at Del Mar) last weekend. I think he’s back on ground he’ll really appreciate.”

Truly Quality has the pedigree to spark hope for the future. The Augustin Stables homebred is by Quality Road and out of the Smart Strike mare Truly Together, who is herself a daughter of champion Forever Together, heroine of the 2008 Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1).

In another auspicious sign, the same connections just teamed up to win Sunday’s Red Carpet (G3) at Del Mar with Mrs. Astor. Likewise trained by Thomas for George Strawbridge Jr.’s Augustin Stables, she was ridden by Vincent Cheminaud as well.

D’Amato, who won the 2021 and 2022 editions of the Hollywood Turf Cup, has both quantity and quality with his trio. The horseman is drawing a proverbial line through their unplaced efforts in the John Henry Turf Championship.

Sixth-placer Divin Propos arguably has more upside than stablemates Rockemperor (ninth) and Balnikhov (10th). The French import won two of his first three stateside starts this summer before his John Henry reverse.

“We just got a horrible trip that day,” D’Amato said of Divin Propos. “So we’re looking to make amends.”

Divin Propos picks up a new pilot in Umberto Rispoli, and Rockemperor gets the services of Juan Hernandez. Balnikhov will be reacquainted with Kazushi Kimura, who rode him in a pair of third-place efforts here in the Eddie Read (G2) and Del Mar H. (G2). The latter could be significant because he missed narrowly going 1 3/8 miles, his only start in the vicinity of this distance.

While D’Amato has observed in the past that Balnikhov prefers Del Mar to Santa Anita anyway, he was disadvantaged by the John Henry’s race shape.

“The John Henry was just a paceless race,” D’Amato emphasized. “They went three quarters in fifteen (1:15) on a fast turf course, and the first three finishers were on a merry-go-round all the way around there. He likes to have a pace to run at and he just did not have anything to run at that day.”

The scenario should be more favorable on Friday. Cabo Spirit figures to have company on the front end, with the speedy Fearless Soldier making his first start off the claim for Anthony Saavedra.

Dicey Mo Chara is often thereabouts, if win-shy, so it’s worth noting that he’s 2-for-2 (albeit in allowance company) with Flavien Prat. The Leonard Powell veteran has collected eight stakes placings, including the past two Del Mar ‘Caps, to go along with his sole stakes laurel in the 2022 San Gabriel (G2).

Nineeleventurbo’s second in the 2023 Del Mar ‘Cap implies that he might factor for Hall of Famer Neil Drysdale. The More Than Ready gelding trailed in the Carey Memorial H. at a yielding Hawthorne last time out, but two starts back over a firm course at Kentucky Downs, he missed by a head in the Tapit S. Note that Nineeleventurbo has crossed the wire first all four times that Antonio Fresu was aboard, and they reunite here.

Rounding out the field are None Above the Law, the 2021 Del Mar Derby (G2) winner who’s since found listed or restricted stakes more congenial; Goldeneye; and Rimprotector.