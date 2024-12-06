Baffert seeks to extend long Starlet win streak

Trainer Bob Baffert has dominated most of the two-year-old stakes in Southern California for many years, the $200,000 Starlet (G2) at Los Alamitos being as good an example as any. On Saturday, the Hall of Famer will look to register his eighth consecutive winner in the 1 1/16-mile test for fillies when he saddles three of the seven starters.

Tenma is the more accomplished of the trio, having nosed out subsequent Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) runner-up Vodka With a Twist in the Del Mar Debutante (G1) three months ago. However, Tenma was decisively beaten last out in the Oak Leaf (G2), albeit while wearing blinkers that she will not sport in the Starlet.

Come down to the wiiiiiiiire. 🎙️



Tenma & @kazushi0096 caught Vodka With a Twist at the wire to capture the Grade I @FanDuel_Racing Del Mar Debutante. pic.twitter.com/LwiLilC6OB — Del Mar Racetrack (@DelMarRacing) September 7, 2024

Nooni captured the Sorrento (G3) in August, but has been fairly exposed since then. Her subsequent second in the Oak Leaf was book-ended by poor showings in the Del Mar Debutante and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies. Mawu, Baffert’s other entry, was recently two lengths third in her stakes debut to Practical Dream in the Desi Arnaz S. A daughter of Blame, she has room for improvement stretching out to two turns.

In addition to the consistent Vodka With a Twist and Practical Dream, the other non-Baffert trainee that merits serious attention in the Starlet is Look Forward, who won on debut at Del Mar on Nov. 8 for the late Ben Cecil. The Bolt d’Oro filly is now conditioned by Michael McCarthy.

Completing the field is Aunt Mo, who placed behind Practical Dream and Mawu in the maiden ranks before graduating by nine lengths going a mile at Del Mar last month.

The Starlet offers 2025 Kentucky Oaks (G1) qualifying points of 10-5-3-2-1 to the respective top five finishers. The only filly to pull off the Starlet/Oaks double since the race moved from defunct Hollywood Park to Los Alamitos was Abel Tasman (2016-17).