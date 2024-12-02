Barnes, Into Mischief draw support in Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 2, Sire Future Wager

2025 Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 2 closed on Sunday with “All Other Three-Year-Old Males” the unsurprising overall favorite at 9-5.

The top choice among individual horses, however, wasn’t necessarily expected. Recent Churchill Downs debut winner Barnes, listed at 25-1 on the morning line, dropped to 13-1 by the time betting concluded.

Conditioned by six-time Kentucky Derby (G1)-winning trainer Bob Baffert, Barnes drew more support than his stablemate Citizen Bull (16-1), the likely champion two-year-old male of 2024 after winning the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) and American Pharoah (G1). Bettors are keen to back Barnes, the much-hyped but largely untested youngster who sold for $3.2 million as a yearling.

In a photo finish, the buzz horse BARNES comes out on top on debut in R7 at @churchilldowns for trainer Bob Baffert with Martin Garcia aboard! 🤩



Breeders’ Futurity (G1) winner East Avenue (15-1), Street Sense (G3) hero Sovereignty (19-1), Hopeful and Champagne (G1) conqueror Chancer McPatrick (21-1), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile runner-up Gaming (21-1), and powerful Churchill Downs maiden winner Patch Adams (22-1) also drew significant support.

Rounding out the betting interests were Bullard (24-1), Donut God (25-1), Uncle Jim (30-1), Ferocious (37-1), Admiral Dennis (38-1), First Resort (38-1), Jonathan’s Way (38-1), Rated by Merit (44-1), Disco Time (47-1), Journalism (52-1), Calling Card (56-1), Hill Road (56-1), All Other Three-Year-Old Fillies (69-1), Getaway Car (70-1), Tux (70-1), Uncaged (71-1), Guns Loaded (72-1), Romanesque (74-1), Tip Top Thomas (76-1), Tiztastic (86-1), Hot Property (90-1), Render Judgment (96-1), Keewaydin (107-1), Sandman (123-1), Whiskey Shot (129-1), Filoso (136-1), Mo Quality (150-1), Magnitude (168-1), Kinetic Control (183-1), Smoken Wicked (196-1), and Studlydoright (197-1).

Also closing on Sunday was the lone 2025 Kentucky Derby Sire Future Wager. “All Other Sires” achieved favoritism at 9-2 odds, but perennial leading North American sire Into Mischief was right behind at 5-1. As the sire of Barnes, Citizen Bull, Sovereignty, and Patch Adams, Into Mischief has several prominent chances to sire his third Kentucky Derby winner following Authentic (2020) and Mandaloun (2021).

Curlin (12-1), Gun Runner (13-1), Uncle Mo (19-1), and Not This Time (19-1) were the only other stallions to close at less than 20-1. Uncle Mo is the sire of 2016 Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist. The other proven Kentucky Derby sires offered in the Sire Future Wager were Good Magic (26-1), Malibu Moon (182-1), and Lookin At Lucky (232-1).

The remaining betting interests were Medaglia d’Oro (21-1), Practical Joke (21-1), McKinzie (23-1), Justify (23-1), City of Light (32-1), Game Winner (33-1), Tapit (33-1), Hard Spun (34-1), Vekoma (37-1), Constitution (37-1), Quality Road (38-1), Nyquist (42-1), American Pharoah (46-1), Tiz the Law (54-1), Authentic (55-1), Omaha Beach (60-1), Flatter (69-1), Volatile (69-1), Candy Ride (74-1), Street Sense (94-1), Blame (99-1), Liam’s Map (99-1), Goldencents (116-1), Always Dreaming (117-1), Ghostzapper (150-1), Audible (155-1), Munnings (160-1), Vino Rosso (176-1), Union Rags (264-1), Global Campaign (269-1), and Tonalist (390-1).

Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 3 is scheduled for Jan. 17-19.